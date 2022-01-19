News

Babangida Aliyu to Osibanjo: Don’t allow riff-raff take over Nigeria

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation and former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has not only endorsed Vice President Yomi Osibanjo’s presidential ambition, but has warned him against allowing riffraff take over the country. Speaking as a guest speaker at the 8th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture Series and Annual Award Night in Kàno, Babangida Aliyu said: “No amount of money would frighten us to allow riffraff to take over Nigeria”. He said Vice President Osibanjo has gone round Nigeria, he has done wonderfully well in uniting the different tribes and religious bigots, and who knows the economic position of the country, today he stands as the best candidate that would change the narrative. “No place for moneybags, no amount of money can frighten us to submit to the whims and caprices of those who are hell bent on using money to win elections.”

 

Our Reporters

