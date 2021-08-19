Babangida at 80 and his generational taskforce

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was one of the military officers that defeated Biafra and conquered Nigeria by hijacked and turning it into a neo-colonial empire. These military officers take pride in this generational accomplishment.

These officers are heroes and superstars of sorts. Of this lot, IBB is a superlative star and all ‘stars’ ought to be celebrated. Turning 80 years this August, IBB deserves celebration in a country where life-expectancy is 47. But being a star depends on the environment.

The sun is but one of the million stars that dot the dark sky but to man it is the brightest because it is the nearest to him. The Igbo has a proverb that where there is no cow, the sheep becomes Obobo, which is cow’s pet name by Igbo infants.

It was in the light of Nigeria’s penchant for fostering and celebrating mediocrity that one English man after a hard look at Nigeria’s revered Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the late 1960s wrote and published a book on Awolowo entitled, “The One-Eyed Man is King, but unfortunately the revered chief and/or his supporters/minders never allowed that book to see light and grace any Nigerian library or bookshop as they adopted a judicial sledge-hammer to squelch it and whatever contrary opinion the writer had about Awolowo. But the writer’s task was, I suppose, to show that Awolowo and indeed any of Nigeria’s independence leaders were no genius or exceptional leaders as Nigerians thought. The same opinion could be held of General Ibrahim Babangida who became a recurring decimal of the murky Nigeria sociopolitical and economic space from 1975 to date.

He was one of the Northern military officers pained by January 15, 1966 coup killings and the bumbling actions of General JTU Aguiyi- Ironsi’s administration that took the reins of power in Nigeria after the coup was foiled. Nzeogwu coup, led by preponderant of ethnic Igbo military officers had virtually wiped out the top echelon of the Hausa-Fulani/Kanuri political leaders (Sardauna Ahmadu Bello, Premier Northern Region and Sir Tafawa Balewa, Prime Minister of Nigeria) and also military leaders (Brigadier Maimalari and Kur Mohammed).

Even though Nzeogwu coup was popular due to the maladministration of the succeeding Independence civilian rulers after the British, the one-sided killings that left the Igbo political and military class virtually untouched left a nagging distrust and alienation in the North and the Ironsi clueless leadership fanned the embers of mistrust further.

It was as a result of those socio-political injuries that the Northern political and military leaders vowed to avenge the felt-insult by the Igbo. The military leaders composed mainly by middle-level military officers and lower ranks planned the revenge coup. This group of avengers was led by Major Murtala Mohammed. While the coup was being fine-turned, General Ironsi unfurled unitary system of government by the Unification Decree, No. 34 in May 1966. This political and constitutional restructuring sparked off violent riots in the North emanating as it were from the virulent misgivings and acrimony flowing from the Nzeogwu coup killings.

The May 1966 Unification Decree riots resulted in over 50,000 Igbo killed, thousands maimed and multi-million naira-valued property destroyed. This violent reaction to the Unification Decree caused General Ironsi to embark on enlightenment tour of the country starting with Northern Region which successfully held at Kaduna without incident, but during the Western Region tour at Ibadan General Ironsi was kidnapped and assassinated by Northern soldiers.

This Revenge Coup (codenamed ‘Araba’ meaning secession in Hausa) started on July 29, 1966, six months after the Nzeogwu coup and was coupled with pogrom visited on Igbo communities in Northern cities and Lagos where the Northern soldiers were in military control. Having killed Ironsi and wiped out Igbo military officers and soldiers within their reach, the Northern military officers were prevailed upon by USA and Britain to takeover government, quite against their initial agenda of destroying Nigeria and seceding to form Republic of Northern Nigeria. Jettisoning secession, Britain and USA forced the then Col. Yakubu Gowon, against Major Mohammed’s misgivings on them as the new military Head of State to form a government.

On August 2, 1966, Col. Gowon made his broadcast assuming rulership of Nigeria. From then, this Northern military clique seized control of Nigeria and became unquestionable rulers of Nigeria. To this ruling class General Babangida belongs, so also all military and civilian government officials retired and serving from August 2, 1966 to date.

In one of his interviews, General Babangida alluded to this fact when he admitted he had participated in all military coups in Nigeria prior to the one that brought him to power except the January 15, 1966 one. And since then General Babangida has been relevant in all military governments beginning with Murtala Mohammed military regime when he served as the youngest member of the Supreme Military Council. From that rarefied pedestal, General Babangida climbed Nigeria’s leadership steps ending up as military president in 1985. Assuming power, General Babangida unfurled a mixed bag of government policies difficult to categorize as mixedeconomy or laissez faire.

Since government policies do not fall within known ideological moulds, it became difficult to domesticate the policies borrowed from a mishmash of ideological standpoints in order to sell the distilled ideas to the people to better their individual lives and well-being of Nigeria.

The result was a spectacular failure of the policies. Did SAP succeed? If it succeeded, then why is Nigerian economy still in the doldrums? Did social policies in education and health succeed? If they succeeded why are the primary, secondary and tertiary health and educational institutions in shambles forcing the rulers and their hangers-on to scurry overseas for the education of their children and treatment of their headaches and catarrhs? They could not uphold rule of law and that was, and still the reason corruption has remained the lubricant oiling the ligaments of corrupt state institutions and the society. And the June 12 Presidential Election, an experimental mistake was cancelled because IBB chose to be a politician instead of a statesman. At 80 years, age has not sobered him to take stock of his, and Nigeria’s journeys and offer panaceas to the myriad problems created by Britain, its colonial officials and their Nigerian successors of which he remains a prominent member.

As a prelude to IBB’s birthday celebration, an interview was arranged where he bared his thoughts about Nigeria. None of what he said was new. They were mere a rehash of old standpoints. On Nigerian unity, General Babangida said it was a settled issue since 51 years ago, referring to the Biafra War as the political act that sealed it. He did not ask himself if that war settled the issue, why are the Igbo and Yoruba agitating to secede. On corruption, he claimed his government was a saint compared to the civilian governments that succeeded him.

IBB was not talking of abolishing the vice but rather a comparative indulgence. On restructuring of Nigerian constitutional framework, General Babangida does not understand, just like during his military presidency what ‘national question’ or ‘restructuring’ was or is because each yields several answers, and this issue has been settled 51 years ago by him and his colleagues as military conquerors of Nigeria. According to him what remains to be talked about is how to strengthen the unity of Nigeria that was agreed upon at the battle-field 51 years ago.

Can you beat that impudence? The Nigeria, General Babangida and his predecessors bequeathed to humanity has turned out a failed state resulting from their collective misgovernance as it is buffeted by myriad problems ranging from ethno-religious disharmony, threats of secessions, corruption, terrorism, and sundry crimes. It is in this state of anomie that General Babangida and his minders rolled out drums to celebrate his 80 years.

I think Nigeria’s case is becoming interesting. The chorus to the recital of Nigeria’s settled issues has broken up. General Babangida does not seem to know that ‘Yea’ chorus to the settled-issues is now a minority to the ‘Nay’ chorus. Since the assumption of General Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria, members of the National Choir, such as Generals Olusegun Obasanjo, TY Danjuma, the late Joshua Dogonyaro, Zamani Lekwot, Martin Luther Agwai, Alani Akirinade, etc have switched musical chairs and are now singing the chorus of “All Issues Negotiable and Open to Discussion and agreement.” This is the new paradigm but General Babangida and his cohorts (Generals Buhari and Abdulasalmi Abubakar) do not seem to know it or recognise that the July 29, 1966 Generational Taskforce has changed to 21st Century Generational Taskforce routed to Renegotiating Nigeria into a Free and Better Union.

This is where the ‘Nay’ chorus, the new majority is now. And it is being championed by the children born 51 years ago and his colleagues (Generals Olusegun Obasanjo, TY Danjuma, Zamani Lekwot, Alani Akinrinade, Alabi-Isama, Martin Luther Agwai, etc) have seen the handwriting on the wall, and are counselling restructuring rather than ‘Araba’ which he and his July 29, 1966 coup clique had planned.

Like this: Like Loading...