Babangida to NFF: Where is FIFA money?

…says disbursement should have commenced

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has again come under attacks after it failed to commence disbursement of relief packages it received from FIFA to clubs and players weeks after it confirmed the receipt of the largess from the world governing football body. President of the country’s players’ union, Tijjani Babangida, has demanded that the monies promised the clubs and players to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic be disbursed. The Nigeria federation have announced a detailed relief package for various stakeholders of the national sport worth $2 million. However, the monies have yet to be paid to these stakeholders who include the players in the two tiers of the Nigeria league. “We are still waiting for the payment of this money,” former international Babangida said inBabangida a radio interview. “FIFA have already paid this money, but we don’t know why this money has not been paid up till now. “The clubs ought to get the money by now and then pay the players.” Several clubs owe the players several months’ salaries following the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic. The ban on football has yet to be lifted because of the Coronavirus Pandemic as officials have yet to fix a date for the new season.

Like this: Like Loading...