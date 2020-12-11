Babangida: Why Nigerian clubs falter on continent

Ex-international Tijani Babangida believes Nigerian clubs can no longer mount challenge in Africa because of the bad state of the local league. The former Ajax FC is extremely unhappy Nigerian clubs are finding it hard to make impact in Confederation of African Football competitions after Plateau United and Kano Pillars crashed out in the first stage of the Champions League and Confederations Cup. He said Nigerian clubs are no longer threats on the continent anymore based on the current state of the domestic league in the country.

Babangida said before the start of the continental games, most African countries had started their leagues for more than four months. He advised that for the club’s representatives to gain form, Nigerian domestic league, and the League Management Company should do the needful.

“There is no way our clubs could have done better than what we are seeing. The results are the true reflection of our league because most other African countries are ahead of us in terms of the way we have run our league.

As we speak, our league is yet to start while those other countries have gone far. How do we expect to compete with them, it is not possible. “I want the authorities to look into this and make sure we structure our league in a proper way so that our clubs can start competing like we used to do in the past,” he said.

