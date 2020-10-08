Mr. Babatunde Adesayo is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of TGR Limited, a fintech company playing in the telecoms space. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on the roles of telecoms/ICT in the economy and the opportunities for Nigerians. Excerpts:

Babatunde: Electricity, fuel prices may hike telecoms tariffs

Mr Babatunde Adesayo is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of TGR Limited, a fintech company playing in the telecoms space. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on the roles of telecoms/ICT in the economy and the opportunities for Nigerians. Excerpts:

What is your assessment of the ICT sector in contributing to the country’s GDP growth?

Since the beginning of this COVID-19 crisis, ICT has been the most active sector contributing positively. You know when everybody was asked to stay at home during the lockdown, we were all depending on the telecoms services to keep our businesses going. So, it was not surprising when the NBS report for the second quarter of this year showed that the sector had contributed over 17 per cent. ICT is critical to the survival of the economy and its contributions to the GDP will continue to increase.

With the recent increase in the price of fuel and electricity tariff, do you foresee any increment in the price of telecommunications services?

The telecom companies are operating within Nigeria and are not immune to the economic realities in the country. Of course, when the cost of production is increased, it will affect them automatically, just as it affects every business, and over time, this may affect the price of data or airtime. When there is an action, there will be corresponding reaction and that is what will affect the cost or the price of the telcos’ services to the consumers because they also need electricity to run their businesses and the cost of electricity tariff has increased. They need to move around with fuel despite the pump price increment, so they need these services for business growth and expansion. And once all these energy costs are included in their cost of production, it will be transferred to the final consumers automatically. So, call rate may be increased as we go into the year-end.

What role is your company playing in the telecommunications ecosystem?

Top Up And Get Reward (TGR) Limited is a registered company that started her operation since November 15, 2018. It is a company established to eradicate poverty by even distribution of economic wealth to all partners of our great company; locally and globally through reselling of telecoms products using technology advantage. Anything is possible when we are connected, this stems from our company’s core belief that everyone deserves the benefits of modern, connected life. TGR is a company that is floated with curiosity about why many Nigerians especially unemployed and underemployed are finding it extremely difficult to live up to their desired dreams. Again, TGR is a company that desires comfort and peace for our great country Nigeria and wishes to see how we can also reduce crimes that can be traced to poverty especially in the post-COVID- 19. TGR desires that all Nigerians should have economic reward from telecom industry asides the value for their money.

How does this benefit Nigerians?

Telecommunications business provides a huge opportunity for millions of Nigerians to ride on for survival apart from making calls and using data. It is a business of kobo and kobo which can effectively transform someone’s life to his dreamed lifestyle. Nigeria is a country with a population of over two hundred million people if one can effectively have only 20000 people interconnected under one’s network; one is getting N1,500 daily from their activities, such person will be making an average of N900, 000 per month and N10.8 million annually. TGR platform has started producing millionaires since the beginning of COVID-19.

When nearly all businesses failed during COVID-19, it was only telecoms companies that kept flourishing. Being a member of TGR will enable an individual to continually get a commission on every purchase of all telecoms products (Airtime & Mobile Data) together with a fair share on Electricity bill payments. Every member is interconnected to one another, this makes it feasible for every member to get a commission from the transaction of other members in TGR.

At least ten members will benefit from a single transaction of a member. You can imagine how frequently people buy both airtime and data every day. These products are not negotiable; you might discover that most Nigerians would prefer to miss their lunch instead of being offline for some minutes. Being a member will make you consistently get Commissions from telecom products whether you are wake or you are sleeping since the purchase of airtime and data is done every minute.

Nigerians need to join TGR to improve their financial lots. As a member, you will be able to build your own network team that will give you continuous residual income as long as telecom industries last in Nigeria. It is an empowerment opportunity that will allow you to become independent and financially stable if you are ready to work the work and use our platform.

Like this: Like Loading...