BABATUNMISE: The ideal gospel music industry’ll be platform for everyone to shine

Babatunmise isn’t your regular gospel artiste. He’s talented, energetic and wears an impeccable charm that many would consider too offensive for a gospel artist. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO meet up with him in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, he shared insights on his music career and barred his thoughts about the gospel music industry in Nigeria, attempts by his current ilk to modernise the sound and the passive resistance from the conservative church community.

Let’s start from the music itself. You do gospel but yours is a different approach that incorporates some element of pop which differentiates your songs from the conventional gospel music. How would you describe your sound?

I’m very grateful for that question honestly because for me I like to do a lot of research. I sat down and I started to look at all the other gospel artists, I realised that everybody is sounding like Nathaniel Basssey. And I’m like, no! So, I think the major push for me was that there was a time I was very active in a particular church. And then, I realised that everybody would want to get married and Babatunmise will not be the artist at the reception. And you find out that the artist at the reception will not be as churchy as Babatunmise and I’m like, what’s going on here? So, I’m doing praise and worship at every Sunday service but when it’s business, nobody wants to invite Babatunmise. I had to do research and I realised that the same people who want to call you to church want to be entertained. I said to myself as a gospel artist I should be able to, as much as minister, entertain as well. So, I had to try to put all of that into my sound. And thank God for Mike Abdul. Mike Abdul is just that man for me who bridges the gap.

How did music start for you?

Okay, interesting. If someone had told me I would do music, I would have said it’s a lie. Because I was very active in church honestly, drama, music, everything. I was everywhere. I’m sanguine. So, my sister is a very good singer. Back then, my sister would always sing and I would try to back up but she would just tell me to shut up; “You’re spoiling the song”. Honestly, that was my reality. I’d like to complete this story by saying I have an album now and my sister does not have a single. I’ve said it to her face and she just says you’re not serious. But really, that’s the truth. And then, like that, I started to push. But I was just doing praise and worship and all that. Eventually, I met Mike Abdul and then, Mike Abdul said to me…

How did you meet him?

It was back then when I was still in school. I studied at Lead City University. So, we had a show and then they brought me upstage before Midnight Crew and I performed. After I finished, the Midnight Crew came upstage and Mike Abdul said, “Why did you have to invite the Midnight Crew when you have this guy? You don’t need the Midnight Crew again!” And I was crying, you know. It was very amazing and then, like that, I went to his hotel room after that night and then, bam! He liked me and that was it.

We’ve seen several scenarios of the biggest music stars say they started from the church but they are doing secular music now. And I say this because you have the range, the vocal palette and the swag to go mainstream. How tough is it to stick to your guns and continue doing gospel?

I’ve got offers. I mean, major offers saying to me, ‘Come! We’ll write the songs for you, we’ll package you, you have this, you have that..’ But one thing I said to myself was, these people calling me now, where were they when I was trying to find a purpose? Now that there’s a little glimpse of light, they think I should abandon what has brought me here to move on to other things. So, I told myself the truth and the truth is; whatever I think I am today, it is from doing Gospel. And I’ve tried to do Gospel differently, I’m not the type who believes that because you’re a Gospel artist, you should not be a fine boy or because of the gospel artist you should not be rich, no. That’s wrong, that’s not gospel. I know that I have a ministry to young people and I know that the young people listen to all of us including the Davidos and the Wizkids whether we like it or not. So, I tried to do my things differently, See, I’m the first artist in this town to do a concert with fireworks. Everybody has a problem with it and they were like, Fireworks! Gospel! Gospel! Fireworks! In fact, I didn’t wear a suit or tie. I wore joggers, and you know, some pastors were very angry and all that but I was like, no! What helped me with this was I saw Davido Live in Concert and he called it City of David. I was angry in my spirit and I was like, come on! How can Davido declare the whole of Lagos the city of David? Me, gospel, I’m even too scared to say that. Then I started Babatunmise Live in Concert and I said my own Concert will be different from every other Concert. So, I don’t think I’ll ever leave the gospel because I’ve done gospel differently and I’ve seen God bless me in amazing ways.

Given that you have a different approach to gospel music, what has been the reactions to your music, particularly from the church community?

Good! I think the driving force for me is that nobody argues with results. Because at the end of the day, I don’t have to do gospel the way you are doing Gospel. My understanding of Jesus or my understanding of salvation might be the same as your understanding of salvation. I mean, I’ve seen people get saved in the club. Your un-derstanding is clearly different from theirs. It’s totally different. As for me, it is the results that keep me going.

Does the Church in any way see you as an outcast?

No, I don’t think so. But I’ve always said to myself that I’m a rebel. I’m young and I listen to young people talk so I feel like a lot of adults in Church would need to probably read about the young generation and what we’re listening to, what is driving us. I feel like there is a lot of gap between those people who are in these positions, especially the elders in church. Mike Abdul for example, he did Èèyàn Jesu. Èèyàn Jésù had all these raps and whatnot and I was like, “Papi are you not scared?” and he said “No, Babatunmise. The people God sent me to will listen to this one.”

So, while writing lyrics for your songs, what do you put first; the ministration or the entertainment?

I think ministering to people would have to come first because one can get lost in entertaining and at the end of the day, people just scream, shout and that would be it and you don’t want to become that way. It would be very bad. I have a song, Ogo Ola. Ogo Ọla is not the regular Babatunmise. Ogo Ola came and was totally different from what Babatunmise would do on a normal day. I featured Kenny K’ore on it and Kenny K’ore does not do just any song. He’s too spiritual to be on just any song.

Let’s talk about the industry now. There was a report earlier in the year that Sinach had the most streamed gospel song in the world. Now, that is someone from an expansive lot. At the same time, we have lots of gospel artists who are talented and they’re complaining of acceptance, that there is no platform that people prefer to listen to secular music than gospel. How is that space working, particularly in relation to acceptance, the conservative church community, funding and structure?

Good. This is an opportunity to give a quick shout-out to the ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. I think Pastor Chris has seen what you are talking about now and he’s been able to build an industry, even in his church. I mean, you just mentioned Sinach. And you need to see the way worship goes there. It’s a lot of work finding acceptance and proper funding. Because really, the way the music industry is; it is different in the gospel world. Record labels, managers, in fact, some Churches get offended that they’re talking to your manager and not you. But, like I said, big shout-out to pastor Chris Oyakhilome for all that he does. My advice for every gospel artist, whether blown or not blown, is that the world is changing. The earlier you start to diversify, the better. I always want to talk about Dr. Olayinka Joel Ayefele. He’s a proper example of what we’re saying. When you’re talking about success in the music industry, you cannot say he is not successful. He is very successful in the music industry. There is no party that is complete without Ayefele’s song. We can go on and on about the things that are not available but I think it’s about time we all start to find our own platforms. And even better, create the platforms and let other people shine.

Are you looking at something in that direction; like, creating a platform for young gospel artists to scale up?

Yes, maybe not a record label thing but I think that’s something I want to do. Even though I don’t have a record label yet, I’ve gone out for events and given some of my talented and aspiring back-up singers the opportunity to perform, allow people shine. By doing that, I don’t even need a record label to help people shine.

You haven’t dropped a material in a while. What’s happening with the music?

Yeah, I’ve just been really busy but I’m dropping a song in 2021.

Has it been written?

Yes, it has. The beat has been done; just for me to drop the vocals. That is what I haven’t been able to do. I’ve been too busy, especially this season. So, I think I’ll be looking forward to next year to drop the song and I’m featuring Dr. Yinka Ayefele on it.

What is the ideal gospel music industry supposed to be like?

I think it would be a platform for everybody to shine; everyone who thinks they’re part of that family. People need to be more welcoming of other people and young artists should not be afraid to reach out. And I think we’ve been lied to. A whole lot of gospel artists think that they just have to release a song and the Holy Spirit will carry the song and they’ll start seeing it everywhere. It doesn’t work that way. When the bigwigs are sharing their testimonies, they need to be telling us the process. Let’s be honest with ourselves, we need to do better.

