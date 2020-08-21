News

Babcock produces 66 First Class graduates

Posted on

Babcock University, Ilisan – Remo, Ogun State, has graduated 2,169 graduands, comprising 1,686 undergraduates and 483 postgraduates, out of which 66 made first class. The Department of Christian Religious Studies in the School of Education and Humanities produced the overall best student: Olayemi Oluwaseyi Olayinka, with a CGPA of 4.92. Speaking at the virtual convocation ceremony which took place yesterday, President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, said that the event was historical as it marked a defining moment in the life of the institution in the midst of the global pandemic.

While congratulating the students and the university community for their immense contributions toward the achievements recorded by the institution, Tayo said the university had no choice but to tap into technology to see theacademicsessionthrough. The Vice-Chancellor praised the resilience of the graduands during the present COVID-19 pandemic period. “In spite of the current gloom, anxiety and apprehension of what becomes of our world and living conditions after and in the face of the global health crisis and economic meltdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, you never gave up

Our Reporters

