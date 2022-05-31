Education

Babcock varsity advocates religious harmony, tolerance for peaceful nation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kayode Olanrewaju Against rising religious intolerance in the country, the authorities of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, have advocated religious understanding and inter-faith relations that will enthrone and ensure peace, stability and mutual co-existence of the country.

 

The call was made during the inauguration of the Adventist African-Traditionalist Centre (AARC), the first of its kind on the African continent, and domiciled at Babcock University, which according to the management, stands as a rallying point for fostering tolerance, discipleship and mutual respect.

 

The President/Vice Chan  cellor of the university, Prof. Ademola Tayo, however, described the timing of the inauguration of the Centre as significant and promised to make it a formidable instrument for mission and bridge building. “This event presents us with a unique opportunity to interface with one other and share our common humanity in spite of our religious differences,” he said.

 

Among dignitaries at the event were the President of the West Central Africa Division Regional Headquarters of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Pastor Elie Weick-Dido and the Director of Adventist Mission, Pastor Gary Krause, representing the Global General Conference of the Adventist Church, USA.

 

“There will be no peace without dialogue,’’ the WAD Executive Secretary and the Project Initiator, Pastor Kingsley Anonaba said. While presenting the Global Mission & Interfaith Relation, he said the centre would help the church understand its religious landscape through studies and research.

 

In his paper: ‘Adventist African Traditionalist Relation: The Common Grounds,’ the Senior Vice President, Prof. Philemon Amanze said: “Since almost all African cultures recognise God as the Creator of the Universe, we can use this as a common ground for building interfaith relations.”

 

Also, the Director of the Ellen G. White Centre, Pastor Adetunji Adelowo echoed similar views in his paper, entitled: “Adventist Traditionalist Relations: A Divinely Approved Assignment” underscored the need for peace and religious understanding and inter-faith relations to live in harmony.

 

The inauguration was attended by the Olofin of Ilishan, Oba Michael Sonuga, his Olori, as well as the Council of Chiefs and other personalities from diverse faiths. “This is our contribution to the world church.

 

We all need to support this entity to make it work,” Pastor Elie-Weick said, while Dr. Krause noted that religion boils down to one thing, which he described “as understanding.”

 

“I pray that the Centre will serve as the key to unlock the door for the global mission for the Adventist Church and help us build cultural bridges of understanding,” they added

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

COVID-19 2nd wave: Ondo set to introduce staggered classes in schools

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

  Following the continued spread of the second wave of COVID-19 across the globe, the Ondo State government on Monday disclosed that staggered classes will be introduced across schools in the state in order to contain the spread of the virus.   According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Jibayo Adeyeye, the […]
Education

Father of Modern Nigerian Art history, Prof. Oloidi, dies at 76

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme The father of Modern Nigerian Art history, Prof. Ola Oloidi, is dead. The renowned and distinguished Professor of Art History and Art Criticism, who recently retired from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, passed on Monday evening after a brief illness, aged 76. He was a major factor, academically, infrastructurally, socially and morally, […]
Education

Be wealth creators not parasites, UniAbuja charges 4,311 matriculants

Posted on Author Reporter

…reads riot act to students Regina Otokpa, Abuja The University of Abuja has challenged its newly matriculated 4,311 students for the 2020/2021 academic session, to attain entrepreneurial skills that would make them wealth creators rather than parasites, at the completion of their studies. Vice Chancellor of UniAbuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who gave the charge during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica