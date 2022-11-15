Babcock Varsity, Nursing Council task inductees on professionalism

Towards professionalism, accountability and efficient service delivery, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has inducted no fewer than 56 fresh graduates of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State into the Council.

Administering the Council’s oath of allegiance on the inductees, the Secretary-General/Registrar of the Council, Mr Farouk Abubakar, congratulated them, saying that the nursing profession is highly demanding and required accountability and professionalism.

The Registrar, who was represented by the Council’s Director of Standards and Accreditation, Mr. Ndaki Alhassan, said: “You will be fully accountable for your actions and inactions.” He, however, encouraged the inductees to explore available opportunities for higher degrees and remain credible ambassadors of the Council.

Meanwhile, the President/ Vice Chancellor of the private university, Prof. Ademola Tayo, disclosed at the university’s 18th Induction of the newly qualified nurses held at the Babcock Business School Main Auditorium that “the oath of responsibility is a commitment to make a difference in people’s lives though medical ministry.”

“Therefore, I challenge you to be prepared to be accountable for everything you do and to devote your professional energies to both patients’ needs, and the unmet societal health needs,” he said.

In his paper, entitled: “Driving the Nursing Professional Practice through Regulation, Education and Remuneration,” the guest speaker, Prof Ekpoanwan Asienumoh, from the University of Calabar (UNICAL), hinted that regulation, education and remuneration were strong drivers that employers should address in order to strengthen the nursing professional practice.

According to her, these are critical to attracting and retaining quality workforce, as well as stem the trend of professional nurses’ brain drain confronting the profession. Apart from the issue of remuneration, she also cited the need for constant training of nurses in order to keep up with the dynamics of the nursing profession.

“Times are changing and we have to keep abreast with knowledge of newer diseases. We cannot afford to be ignorant of health conditions presented by patients,” she noted.

On her part, the Babcock University Dean, School of Nursing and Sciences, Prof Christiana Sowunmi, advised the inductees, saying: “Let Godliness guide you in your work. Launch yourself as an investment in the profession and demonstrate it through quality practice.”

