Babies can develop Type 1 diabetes in the womb

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have found that Type 1 diabetes may develop when babies are still in the womb. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Diabetologia’.

Medical experts said the breakthrough has raised hope that scientists could find new treatments for type 1 diabetes. Previously, experts thought that the condition only strikes when infants are older than six months. On the contrary, the new research led by the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom (UK) found that the autoimmune disease – which occurs when the immune system attacks insulin-producing cells- can develop before infants are even born.

Diabetes occurs when blood sugar levels rise to risky levels and can lead to fatal complications, including amputations, sight loss, kidney disease, stroke and heart disease. On its part, Type 1 diabetes is an unpreventable autoimmune disease that usually develops in childhood, but type 2 is mostly caused by poor diet. The research team studied more than 400 children with diabetes and found that children could also develop the disease before the age of six months even if they didn’t have the genetic mutation. The ‘Mailonline’ reported that the research team similarly discovered that children with this very early onset type 1 diabetes had a lower than average birth weight.

Usually a foetus begins making insulin in the womb, helping them to grow. However, the new findings suggested that the immune attack behind type 1 diabetes could start before birth in some babies, leading to reduced insulin production and consequently lower birth weight. The Director of Research at Diabetes UK Dr. Elizabeth Robertson who co-funded the research, said: “By revealing for the first time the existence of type 1 diabetes in the very first few months of life, these important findings rewrite our understanding of when the condition can strike and when the immune system can start to go wrong.

“We now need to piece together how and why type 1 diabetes can develop at such a young age.” Dr. Matthew Johnston, Exeter Centre of Excellence in Diabetes (ExCEED) E3 Research Fellow at the University of Exeter, said: “We also found that diabetes diagnosed so young was associated with rapid progression to complete destruction of insulin producing beta cells.”

