Babies, four others die in Delta auto crash

Two newborn babies and four adults lost their lives in a motor accident at the by-pass in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. The crash occurred along the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) Farms. It could not be immediately ascertained if the mothers of the babies were among the victims of the crash.

There is counterflow on the road because of the ongoing construction works on the other lane of the highway. The Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Delta State Command, Mr. Bakare Fatai Adesina, could not be reached on the phone. But a survivor, who withheld his name, said the drivers of the vehicles were not alert enough on the uncompleted portion of the road. The survivor said six people died, while others were severely wounded.

He said: “The accident involved the circulation vehicle of the Rodinna Fast Food, which was conveying provisions and a commercial bus that was fully loaded with passengers. Six people died, including two newborn babies, while about six other people sustained various degrees of injury.” Those injured were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, while bodies of those who lost their lives were deposited at the hospital morgue.

