Metro & Crime

Babies, four others die in Delta auto crash

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Two newborn babies and four adults lost their lives in a motor accident at the by-pass in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. The crash occurred along the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) Farms. It could not be immediately ascertained if the mothers of the babies were among the victims of the crash.

There is counterflow on the road because of the ongoing construction works on the other lane of the highway. The Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Delta State Command, Mr. Bakare Fatai Adesina, could not be reached on the phone. But a survivor, who withheld his name, said the drivers of the vehicles were not alert enough on the uncompleted portion of the road. The survivor said six people died, while others were severely wounded.

He said: “The accident involved the circulation vehicle of the Rodinna Fast Food, which was conveying provisions and a commercial bus that was fully loaded with passengers. Six people died, including two newborn babies, while about six other people sustained various degrees of injury.” Those injured were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, while bodies of those who lost their lives were deposited at the hospital morgue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill two, vandalise vehicles on Lagos Island

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Two people lost their lives while doctors are battling to save the life of another as Onola and Agarawu boys clashed on the Lagos Island area of Lagos. Several other people were also injured while many vehicles were vandalized. One of the victims, identified simply as Sulaimon alias Escaper, was killed because his son was […]
Metro & Crime

We had no hand in Lekki Toll Plaza blackout – EKEDC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has said it did not stop power supply in the Admiralty Toll Plaza on Lekki -Epe Expressway, Lagos, on October 20. 2020. Recall that on October 20, Lekki tollgate was cut off from supply when some army officers shot at peaceful protesters. In a statement by its General Manager, […]
Metro & Crime

Three held as explosion rocks Wike’s dad’s church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha and Onyekachi Eze

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly detonating explosives at the Christian Universal Church International in Rivers State. The church is shepherded by J.N.E. Wike, the father of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.   This is as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an investigation into the attack. Vigilantes said five suspects planted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica