News

Baby among six killed in possible drug cartel attack in California

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Four generations of one family were killed in what is described as a “cartel-like execution” at a California residence known to police for drug-related activity.

A 16-year-old mother, her 10-month old son and the baby’s grandmother and great-grandmother were among the victims, police and family say.

The home in Goshen, population 3,000, had been raided by police last week, reports the BBC.

Police say they are seeking two known suspects in the “targeted massacre”.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux did not provide the names of the suspects, saying that it was due to the possibility that the killers were watching in order to avoid capture, but revealed that much was already known to authorities about the tragedy.

Police had searched the residence just last week and found stashes of marijuana and methamphetamines.

Six people died in the shooting on Monday. Three people survived.

“None of this was by accident,” Boudreaux said. “It was deliberate, intentional and horrific.”

The victims have been identified by investigators as:

• Rosa Parraz, 72

• Eladio Parraz Jr, 52

• Jennifer Analla, 50

• Marcos Parraz, 19

• Elyssa Parraz, 16

• Nycholas Parraz, 10 months old

According to Boudreaux, one survivor lay flat on the floor, with their feet against the door in order to prevent the attackers from entering the room.

“He was in such a state of fear that all he could do was hold the door, hoping he was not the last victim,” the sheriff said. The other two hid themselves in a nearby trailer when shots broke out.

Police were called to the property by a survivor at about 03:30 (11:30 GMT) on Monday. They found two bodies on the street and others inside the home.

Sheriff Boudreaux said the child and mother appeared to have been fleeing the scene, and that forensic evidence shows that the killer stood over the victims and fired at their heads from above.

The FBI’s San Francisco office is assisting in the investigation, and a $10,000 (£8,100) reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police are monitoring the Mexico and Canada border for the suspects, the sheriff said, adding that the “very insecure border” has allowed Mexican drug cartel activity to grow in the central California area in recent years.

“Let me make this very clear, not all these people in this home were gang members,” said Boudreaux, adding that the mother and child were innocent victims.

He said that the killings appear “similar to high-ranking gang executions, and the style of execution they commit”, because the victims were “shot in places where a shooter knew that quick death would occur”.

Hundreds of items of evidence have been collected so far, the sheriff said, and results of post-mortem examinations of the victims are expected by Friday.

He also appealed to members of the public to check CCTV cameras on their property for video of suspicious vehicles in the area between 03:00 to 05:00 on Monday.

Elyssa Parraz’s grandfather told the Associated Press news agency that she had been living with the child’s father’s family in Goshen, central California. Samuel Pina said that the baby’s uncle, grandmother and great-grandmother were also killed.

“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” he said.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Tinubu flags off campaign in Jos; pledges agricultural, industrial hubs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, led Governors on the ticket of the party, Ministers, National Working Committee members and other party leaders to Jos, Plateau State to flag off the presidential campaign rally of the party. At the rally held […]
News

NDDC: Buhari has good motives for Niger Delta – Leaders

Posted on Author Ola James

Delegates and leaders from the Niger Delta region yesterday said that anyone who thought President Muhammadu Buhari could abandon the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic report was living in cloud-cuckoo land. The leaders also described President Buhari as having the right motives. At a meeting, organised to discuss the problems and issues in the […]
News

Mass murder averted as ASP runs amok at Aba Central Police Station

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

What would have been a mass murder was averted at Aba Central Police Station on Thursday night, when an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) shot sporadically and assaulted people. Saturday Telegraph monitored the ugly incident that began around 7.00pm when the ASP, started manhandling women, children and store owners close to the station. He was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica