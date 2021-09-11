Sports

Baby Face, Real One, others in action as GOtv Boxing Night 23 holds today

The attention of boxing fans will be on the Molade- Okoyo Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, as the 23rd edition of GOtv Boxing Night holds today. Scheduled for the event are seven bouts across weight categories, with two of them featuring World Boxing Federation (WBF) champions, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, who are billed to fight opponents from the Benin Republic and Ghana.

There is also the potentially spicy confrontation between Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi and Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy” Olowu, who meet in the national welterweight title contest. Equally of huge interest is the ring return of former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, who is billed to fight Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal in a featherweight challenge bout.

The bout line-up pits light heavyweight bruiser, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju against Fatai “Hit Man” Balogun, cruiserweight bigtimer, Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni, against Michael “Emirate” Godwin, as well as Segun Adeyemi against Abolade “B.Bee” Balogun, both debutants and graduates of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

Event organizers, Flykite Productions, have advised fans coming to the venue to wear face masks in line with Covid-19 safety measures, warning that fans without face coverings will be turned back at the entrance. Up for grabs at the show is a N1million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer, who will be selected, via weighted scores, by the journalists at the event. The event will be broadcast live across Africa from 6:00 pm on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34) and SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 209).

