Baby factory: Two kids, three pregnant women rescued in C’River

Police have uncovered a baby factory at Obot Udonna village in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abulkadir Jimoh, said in a statement yesterday that a lady, Imaobong Asuquo from Obot Udonna village, was arrested after intelligence report showed that she was running a baby factory in her house. The commissioner said three pregnant women – Blessing Francis (19), Blessing Okon (19) and Blessing Solomon (21) – were rescued.

Jimoh also explained that two children, a two-year-old girl, Bright Solomon, and a boy, Michael Etim (seven), were also rescued. The commissioner added that the suspect, Asuquo, while confessing to the crime, disclosed that she had earlier sold three new born babies for N500,000 each to a buyer, Iquo, living at Technical roundabout in Calabar. He, however, said the suspect was in the custody while investigations were ongoing.

