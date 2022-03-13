News

Baby found inside Lagos dispatch rider’s courier box

A yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider has been apprehended with a baby inside the courier box at the back of his bike. According to the viral video of the incident, the biker was caught in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

 

The development, which was shared by Gidi Traffic on Twitter, left many distraught in the early hours of Saturday. However, details on the development were sketchy as at press time.

The dispatch rider was beaten by the angry mob that in the clip, a mob descended on the rider and almost lynched him when the baby was discovered in his box. He was later seen being whisked away by an okada rider and another man car- rying the baby.

 

When contacted, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed that the attention of the command has been drawn to the viral video. “The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in the Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police to take appropriate actions.

 

“Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police to investigate the incident,” he said

 

