Baby Mama Saga: Fans Urge Chioma To Seek Advice From Annie Idibia

Chioma Adeleke, the wife to the international music star, Davido, has been urged by social media users to get close to Tuface’s wife, Annie Idibia, in order to “seek a piece of advice on how to handle Davido’s endless baby mama controversies”.

This followed a purported rumour that emerged recently on social media that the Afrobeats star had gotten one of his baby mamas pregnant.

The saga initially started when the controversial anonymous blog, Gistlover, shared a post and dropped hints about a particular celebrity who was expecting another child from one of his baby mamas

According to Gistlover, a certain famous musician with a huge fanbase who recently got married is expecting a second child with one of his baby mamas in Atlanta

Although the blog didn’t mention names, his vivid description, however, gave a lot of people an idea of who he was referring to.

To add fuel to an already burning fire, another unconfirmed story circulating on the internet spoke about how Chioma allegedly moved out of Davido’s house after she found out he had gotten another woman pregnant.

According to the unconfirmed source, it took the intervention of Davido’s father, before Chioma returned to the house.

Reacting to all these stories, some social media users, who probably felt Davido’s absence had made him a “better man” voiced out their displeasure in OBO.

“Davido should grow up and realize he is married now! Haba!” @smilingmother tweeted.

“Na wa oh! I been thinking to say Davido use those months away, to work on being a better man” @winifredokafor tweeted.

At this juncture, I will like to advise Chioma to get close to Annie Idibia and seek advice on how to handle Davido’s endless baby mama controversies. She has the experience!” @Fimidara_johnson tweeted

 

