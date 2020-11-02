Baby, two others die in Lagos auto crash

A baby girl and two others lost their lives yesterday while several others were injured in an auto crash involving many vehicles in Lagos.

But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said two people died in the accident, which occurred in the evening at Al- Moruf bus stop at Iyana-Ipaja axis of the Lagos metropolis.

It occurred on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. For a few minutes, there was confusion in the area as pedestrians and traders were too scared to move closer to the scene of the accident.

While some said the accident involved about seven vehicles, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) three cars and a truck conveying alcoholic drinks were involved. New Telegraph learnt that the accident was a result of a collision between a truck carrying beer and a bus carrying worshippers of a Pentecostal church.

After colliding with the bus, the truck tumbled and landed on a Lexus car. Some of those injured were rushed to hospitals. One of the viral videos of the accident shows some victims trapped in the mangled vehicles.

The Director-General (DG) of the LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident. He said: “Upon arrival of the agency’s officials at the incident scene, a multiple vehicular accident involving three cars and a truck conveying alcoholic drinks was discovered.

The truck had fallen on its side spilling its contents (crates of beer). The agency’s heavy equipment has been activated for the recovery operation.

“Two adult males unfortunately lost their lives in the accident. Their remains were recovered from the wreckage and handed over to authorities for transport to the mortuary.

“The other affected vehicles have been recovered from the carriage way to a lay by with the use of the agency’s light tow truck in order to ease traffic pressure.

“Operation is ongoing as the responders are awaiting the agency’s heavy duty equipment and officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to clear the waste off the road.”

An emergency responder said that two adult males died in the accident. The official gave the name of one of the victims as Christopher Eyor, whose body, according to him, was handed over to his family upon their request while the other was handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU). He said: “In all, we recovered three dead bodies. The third is a female (a very young girl).”

