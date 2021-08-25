Business

Babybitcoin Woos Nigerians With Organic Price Pump

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

As the world angles towards cryptocurrency as a tender for digital transactions, more Nigerians are beginning to key into the crypto trade.

Statistics place Nigerians as one of the highest holders of cryptocurrencies in the world, making it a destination for the new face of online trading.

In line with this, Babybitcoin (BITC) has stepped up its activities in Nigeria. According to Ola Olaniwun, one of the founders of Babybitcoin, the main sponsor of TeamHARD, a British Touring Championship Car, this particular crypto is immune to the volatility of the digital currency trade as it offers Nigerians an opportunity to grow their income passively while taking advantage of new trends.

Explaining the workings of BITC, Olaniwun stated that the Token aims to help generate a capital increase for its holders as, according to him, every bit of profit buys back BabyBITC creating an organic price pump.

“BITC holders are in for a rare kind of treat in the cryptocurrency world as our system offers them a win-win scenario, thereby protecting them from any form of volatility. Co-founder Steve Richards, BabyBitcoin aims to provide, through a transaction tax system, continuous benefits for the project holders, Presently, we are the first CryptoCurrency in the UK to sponsor a British Touring Championship Car, TeamHARD which is the UK equivalent of America NASCAR,” he said.

He further added that as proof of authenticity, the Baby Bitcoin token has been accepted for purchase and trading on PancakeSwap, one of the world’s leading decentralized token trading exchange deployed on Binance Smart Chain.

“We have also gone a step further to develop our own trading ecosystem, an online store where goods and services can be traded and paid for in BITC as well all major payment cards including PayPal even as we deliver across the world. The aim is Babybitcoin BITC a household name. That way, token holders are also assured of a downstream profit from the transactions on the platform creating an added income stream,” he added.

BITC’s entry into the Nigerian space is being handled by Godmcee Media, a media marketing company with high-end clientele including DJ Cuppy and a host of others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Seplat wins Most Profitable Company award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has won the Most Profitable Company (Oil & Gas: Exploration and Production) with Dr. ABC Orjiako, Chairman Seplat, emerging as the Board Chairman of the Year at the Nigerian Investor Value Award (NIVA) organised by BusinessDay Media Limited in conjunction with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.   As the Most Profitable […]
Business

Fuel subsidy threatens Zambia’s IMF bailout plans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Zambia’s move this month to further subsidise fuel prices highlights the government’s balancing act of seeking to retain power while convincing the International Monetary Fund (IMF)to approve a bailout before an election scheduled for August, Bloomberg reported yesterday.   According to the news agency, Zambia’s finance ministry removed a 16% value-added tax on gasoline and […]
Business

9mobile introduces Special Hajj roaming offer

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications operator, 9mobile, has announced a Hajj special offer to enable Nigerian pilgrims to make and receive calls, send and receive SMS, and use data at very cheap rates in the Holy Land. According to the company, the offer, which will be on till July 31, 2021, will allow 9mobile prepaid and postpaid customers to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica