BabyFace eyes win after loss in Ukraine

World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde has vowed to return to winning ways at GOtv Boxing Night 23, following his first professional loss to Dymtro Mytrovanov in Ukraine.

The former national and West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion is billed to face Republic of Benin’s Naimou Aziz Samson at GOtv Boxing Night 23 billed to hold on 11 September at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The rangy boxer, who lost to his Ukrainian opponent in the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Oriental middleweight title bout in July, said the defeat to Mytrovanov-via unanimous decision was a setback and not a disaster. “I have taken lessons from the fight and those lessons will stand me in good stead. It was a setback, not a disaster and I’m happy to have the opportunity to put it behind me at GOtv Boxing Night 23. Very unfortunately for my next opponent, he will be the victim .

