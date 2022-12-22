Bach congratulates Gumel as he returns to NOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Mr Thomas Bach, has congratulated the re-elected President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Engr. Habu Gumel, a Hon. Member of the IOC. His congratulatory letter from Lausanne, dated December 20 and addressed to NOC said: “Let me extend my sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee on December 15, 2022, and my very best wishes for a successful term. ‘’The IOC looks forward to pursuing its fruitful collaboration with your NOC and remains fully at your disposal to continue to support and assist your NOC in performing its mission and daily activities. “Wishing you and your NOC a happy and successful New Year 2023,’’ the statement stressed.
A year without fans lays bare soccer’s true soul
A year ago at The Shay, home to fifth-tier English soccer club Halifax FC, fans followed time-honoured traditions – they walked to the match from local pubs and queued for pie at half time. But the 2,000 or so supporters also sensed things were about to change. While they could watch their team play […]
Anambra dominates Bet9ja South East Badminton Championship
Anambra State was the dominant force as the southeastern teams gathered for the badminton contest. Team Anambra topped, winning a total of 10 medals comprising of three gold, two silver, and five bronze. They were followed by the host state, Enugu which had two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Abia State came third […]
Wimbledon: Serena returns as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam
Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon after a year away on Tuesday as Rafael Nadal begins his quest to win the third leg of a potential calendar Grand Slam. Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, will kick off proceedings on Centre Court at 1330 local time […]
