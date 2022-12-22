Sports

Bach congratulates Gumel as he returns to NOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Mr Thomas Bach, has congratulated the re-elected President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Engr. Habu Gumel, a Hon. Member of the IOC. His congratulatory letter from Lausanne, dated December 20 and addressed to NOC said: “Let me extend my sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee on December 15, 2022, and my very best wishes for a successful term. ‘’The IOC looks forward to pursuing its fruitful collaboration with your NOC and remains fully at your disposal to continue to support and assist your NOC in performing its mission and daily activities. “Wishing you and your NOC a happy and successful New Year 2023,’’ the statement stressed.

 

