News Top Stories

Back directive to military to crush terrorists with action, Afenifere tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo with agency reports Comment(0)

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere insists President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the military to wipe terrorists and insurgents from the surface of the earth to bring lasting peace to the country is not backed by action. In his address to the 247 graduating students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, last week, the President asked the military to end terrorism and insurgency. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, yesterday, Afenifere described Buhari’s directive as a repetition of orders that no longer evokes substance as it was never backed up with necessary wherewithal. The group said: “Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) states unambiguously that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. Subsection (c) of the same section 14(2)(c) goes on to make it mandatory for the government to ensure the participation of the people in the governance of the country. As is known, this aspect is observed more in the breach than in the observance.” According to Afenifere, terrorism would have been checked if the government has lived up to its responsibilities. It said: “Insurgency ought not to have occurred at all in the first place was the government alive to its responsibility. And since it began, the kid-glove treatment being meted out to the terrorists was what made them grow to the point of taking over territories in some states in the northern part of the country notably Sokoto, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, Zamfara among others. “A position that Afenifere has always been pushing on security, to wit: state and community policing system must be allowed with all the necessary powers while the national security agencies are equipped, motivated and mobilised adequately in a manner that would make them tower above the enemies, the terrorists and other criminal elements they are supposed to confront. “The directive to the army has been issued several times over without backing it up with action. It is on record that men of the armed forces had, at different times, complained that they do not have the kind of firepower possessed by the terrorists they were supposed to confront and overcome. This much was stated as one of the reasons why those who attacked Kuje Correctional Centre on July 6, this year, succeeded in their dastardly mission. Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (rtd), in his address after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on June 3, 2020, said that the Nigerian Army lacks the requisite manpower and funding. And that the fact was presented at the meeting they just concluded. The minister’s submission was not refuted, yet no noticeable improvement had been seen since then.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obasanjo, Sirleaf Johnson, Koroma bag Zambia highest honour

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo was yesterday honoured with the Zambia highest award of the Order of the Eagle. Obasanjo was honoured by Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, at a colourful ceremony held in Lusaka, the country’s capital. The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta. According to the statement, […]
News

Tinubu: Aisha Buhari, voice of conscience in the Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

She is a worthy partner – Osinbajo Firmer Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, as a voice of conscience, calling on the leadership to deliver better services to the nation. Tinubu said this yesterday in his comments at […]
News

Veteran journalist, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh, dies at 81

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme  

  Veteran journalist, a former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime, Prince Tony Momoh is dead, aged 81. Momoh, an influential politician, lawyer and a strong supporter of restructuring, died at 5pm on Monday after a brief illness. He would have turned 82 on April 27. He was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica