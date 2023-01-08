Back to work looks: Rock a Pixie cut like celebrities

The holiday is over and the work mode is activated come tomorrow, Monday. Pixie cut is one of the hairstyles that is great for that back to work look. Every fashion forward looking girl loves the pixie cut hairstyle. It is fast becoming a common hairstyle for the ever classy stylish celebrities too. American actress, also known for her graceful beauty, Halle Berry, has rocked her pixie for ages, and she has always been admired for it. Many celebrities are making the cut with this hot trend. Celebrities like Toyin Lawani, Genevive Nnaji, Tiwa Savage, Tonto Dike and Toke Makinwa have rocked and still rocking this hairstyle. The pixie cut works really well for ladies with oval face and it brings out the wearer’s beautiful facial features. Pixie cut style can be achieved by cutting weave-on or human hair. More so, you can achieve this hairstyle by cutting your natural hair. With a good wash up with the right hair products and flattonging or electric curling iron, you can get this hairstyle. Only the bold and daring can chop off their hair for fashion. The good thing about pixie cut is that it suits all face shapes and it works with every style. It is one of the best hairstyles you can count on when you want to change your looks.
