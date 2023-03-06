Back your N850bn allegation with facts, Okowa challenges Omo-Agege

The Delta State Government has denied the allegation by All Progressives Congress (APC) that it had secured an N850 billion loan, challenging the opposition party to mention when the money was borrowed and from which bank. The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu threw the challenge in a statement yesterday. The state government backed the Ifeanyi Okowa government for the concession of the Asaba Airport, saying it remains one of the best decisions taken by the administration. It urged the candidate of the APC for Saturday’s governorship poll Ovie Omo-Agege to run an issue-based campaign rather than attacking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor said he had been inundated with a “series of mendacious propaganda and barefaced lies” being churned out by Omo-Agege about an N850 billion loan and the Asaba Airport concessioning. Aniagwu said: “We, therefore, urge Deltans to ignore the calculated attempts by the APC to demonise our party even as we remain ever committed to ensuring that our governorship candidate Sheriff Oborevwori and the candidates of our party for House of Assembly election emerge victorious on the March 11. “Recall that we did inform the general public about the agenda of the APC and its governorship candidate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s plots to engage in a campaign of calumny and massive deployment of propaganda attacks on the Ifeanyi Okowa administration even when the governor is not in the ballot with him.

“As a government and as a political party, we have refrained from engaging in likewise manner because we believe that we are not just decent people but because we have enormous achievements in the state to campaign with.” He added: “On the alleged N850 billion loan or debt as alleged by the APC, we can only but describe it as a lie from the pit of hell and we challenge them to provide the names of the banks that lent us the money and when they were borrowed. “The Asaba Airport concessioning remains one of the best decisions of the Okowa administration because the airport is doing better than what it was before the concession. The uninformed APC would have wanted us to run the airport with state funds with no expertise. “In line with global best practices, experts in the aviation field who are not in any way related to the governor are running the airport and they also confirmed that they never met the Governor throughout the negotiations.” He said Okowa deserves praise for focusing on infrastructure development since he came into power.

Like this: Like Loading...