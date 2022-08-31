Back2School: Ecobank Nigeria unveils loan, remittance scheme

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a special scheme on Back2School loans and remittances for all its customers, according to a press release. The statement quoted Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Korede Demola-Adeniyi, as saying that the loan offerings was developed based on the bank’s understanding of the importance of education and to further support customers with the financial freedom they deserve.

She stated that as part of the scheme, Ecobank would also be providing Back- 2School gifts to customers when they receive inflows for school fees payment into their domiciliary account, stressing that the bank has consistently shown its commitment and support across various customer segments. Mrs Demola-Adeniyi noted that both new and existing individual customers of the bank could benefit from the scheme, stressing that this was the perfect time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate dormant ones, in both local currency (LCY) and foreign Currency (FCY) to enjoy all the benefits of the Back2School Scheme.

She said: “We are aware that our customers are diverse with different needs and belong to different segments of the society hence we are always coming up with initiatives like this to cater to our various target markets. In the same vein, the bank is offering competitive rates on FCY inflows whether as fixed deposits or as cash collateral for loans.” Speaking on the dynamics of the scheme, Head, Consumer Products, Mrs Daberechi Effiong, stated that loan offerings were available to all categories of customers in paid and selfemployment. “Customers can either opt for the Employee Credit or Cash backed Back2School scheme based on their cashflow.

The Cash backed scheme gives customers access to competitive interest rates on their funds while accessing the Back2School loan. “For the Employee Loan, customers can access up to N20 million for the purpose of school fees payment. The low-cost loan also comes with flexible tenors,” she stated. Effiong listed the benefits of the Back2School scheme to include: Convenient repayment with flexible tenors to match customers’ cashflow, competitive interest rate on loans, competitive interest rate on deposits for cash backed loans and FCY inflow, exciting Back2School gifts, additional N5 per dollar on remittance inflows received and easy access to other loan products including the Buy Now Pay Later scheme with SPAR

