Background Check Int’l holds webinar on security

Nigeria’s foremost background check company, Background Check International (BCI) is set to hold a webinar on the state of insecurity in the country.

The webinar with the theme: Insecurity in Nigeria; The role of background check aimed at proffering solutions to the myriads of problems caused by insecurity. The Webinar will be held on Wednesday.

The Managing Director of Background Check International, Mr. Kola Olugbodi says the webinar is poised to address the critical role of background checking in tackling insecurity in the country. Olugbodi says the webinar parades top notch speakers who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field of human endeavor.

The speakers are: Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd), former Director of Defence Information, Dr Adewale Adeagbo, Chief Operating Officer, Academy Halogen, Mr. Vivek Khana, President,Neeyamo Inc, USA and Mrs. Amara Agbim,Founder,Nanny Academy.

