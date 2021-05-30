News

Background check must in recruitment process –Experts

In a bid to further re-inforce the core message of instilling background checks as a culture, Nigeria’s pioneer in the industry,

 

Background Check international (BCI) organized a webinar titled “The impact of background check on businesses, now and in the future” is aimed at promoting the overall importance of background checks to corporate existence.

 

The webinar had global expert, Barry Nixon, the Founder and COO of Preemployment Directory, USA, Yemi Faseun, Head, Human Resources, Globacom, Mary Ikoku, Editorin- Chief, Working Moms Africa Magazine and Kunbi Adeoti, Divisional Director, Leadway Assurance Company Ltd.

 

The speakers urged corporate organizations to conduct due diligence before employing any staff. According to them, data has been a major challenge in conducting due diligence as this impedes the due diligence process.

 

When there is data on criminal records on people, the process of background check is facilitated properly. It is also important for organizations to focus on the claims and educational verifiation of prospective employees

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
