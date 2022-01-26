Backing war against ponzi schemes with law

There is need to sustain the battle against activities of illegal fund managers in order to protect investors and save the market, CHRIS UGWU writes

Following the rising rate of illegal fund managers in the economy, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other stakeholders have continued to raise the alarm over the activities of the outfits, whose operations have defrauded unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard earned money.

The line of trade of these illegal fund managers, known as Ponzi in the developed market, is usually tinted with promises of high returns on investment.

Determined to protect investors and also ensure the promoters of the illegal schemes are made to face the full wrath of the law, a bill, which has passed second reading in the House of Representatives, recently recommends that Illegal promoters and operators of Ponzi/Pyramids Schemes in Nigeria are to get a 10 year jail terms.

What is ponzi scheme?

A ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. Ponzi scheme organisers often solicit new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claimed to generate high returns with little or no risk.

In many ponzi schemes, the fraudsters focus on attracting new money to make promised payments to earlier- stage investors to create the false appearance that investors are profiting from a legitimate business.

Market development

To ensure confidence in the market and further protect investors, Nigeria has made progress in the market development.

The menu of available asset classes has been expanded to include Exchange Traded Funds and the market infrastructure has been modernised and strengthened with the platforms for over-thecounter now established.

The Securities and Exchange Commission had undertaken a number of initiatives to boost investor confidence, including the establishment of the National Investors’ Protection Fund meant to cushion the adverse effect of losses suffered in the capital market and the e-dividend policy designed to minimise cases of unclaimed dividend.

Other initiatives are the Direct Cash Settlement scheme, which ensures that investors receive their money directly whenever securities are sold; the corporate governance scorecard for companies listed on the stock exchange and the recapitalisation of capital market operators.

While these are encouraging developments, the country’s investment celclimate is beginning to witness a rise in illegal fund managers.

According to the annual report of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum, which was unveiled in 2017, the Nigerian investing public lost N11.9 billion to the Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox Ponzi scheme. Within the last few months, more illegal fund managers had adopted various strategies to collect money from would-be investors.

Some of them engage in free seminars at their offices for people to learn more about their products and the money-making business. SEC, however, has not relented in its efforts at sealing their premises and going further to educate and enlighten Nigerians on the dangers of such activities.

New bill

Illegal promoters and operators of ponzi/pyramids schemes in Nigeria are to get a 10 year jail terms in an upcoming bill of the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Hon. Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina), the bill essentially seeks to repeal the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 and enact the InvestThe Securities and Exchangements and Securities Bill to establish Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the highest regulatory body in the nation’s capital market.

The bill, which passed for second reading on Thursday last week, will enable SEC to properly regulate the capital market, ensure capital formation, protect the market to ensure capital formation, protect investors, maintain fair, efficient and transparent market and reduce systematic risks when passed into law.

Speaking during the debate, Ibrahim said: “The Bill prohibits ponzi/ pyramid schemes as well as other illegal investment schemes and prescribes a jail term of not less than 10 years for promoters of such schemes.

The Commission would also be empowered to shut down such prohibited investment schemes. “We are enhancing provisions relating to efficient regulation of investment scheme. Recently they is a lot of complains by Nigerians to the extent the FG itself but some embargo on us accounts on Ponzi schemes. So as of the time of signing the current act, the ponzi scheme was not in existence in Nigeria. So we have to put some regulations to monitor them.

“The current ACT regulating the capital market is the securities and investments act of 2007. It was signed by the late Umaru Musa when he was the President. If you calculate from 2007 to date it’s about 15 years.

“The current reality in the capital market requires that those regulations be improved to enable the regulators(SEC) to perform their optimum functions.

That is why, we are revealing the ACT because that some essential part of the ACT requires amendments and also there is a need to introduce some new sessions of the ACT. The original ACT contains about 266 sessions but the current one contains about 351 sessions.”

Proliferation of the schemes worries SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is concerned about resurgence of ponzi schemes and illegal fund managers luring undiscerning investors with promises of huge returns.

Despite repeated warnings by the Commission, it said the unlawful schemes are enjoying unrestrained patronage from Nigerians, thus making it a concern for regulators in the financial sector. Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, expressed his worry on proliferation of unlawful schemes recently in Abuja at an investors’ workshop tagged “A day With Investors.”

SEC took the advocacy to the door step of Budget Office of the Federation and Ministry of Finance. Yuguda said SEC chose to interact with staff of the FMoF, its departments and agencies in commemorataion of 5th edition of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week 2021 (WIW 2021) with the theme: “Sustainable Finance; and Frauds and Scams Prevention.”

He said the Commission was poised to continue to apply measures and seek the cooperation of relevant stakeholders to combat the activities of these unlawful schemes, which, he said, had undermined the reputation of nation’s financial markets and dampened investor confidence, among other things.

Represented by a Director, Mr. Nelson Ikegwu, he described IOSCO WIW as an annual event coordinated by IOSCO, which it mandates securities regulators globally to commemorate in their respective jurisdictions for the promotion of investor education and protection.

“As a member of IOSCO, SEC is joining the rest of the world to cel ebrate this important week with planned activities focused on enlightening retail investors on their rights, duties and responsibilities, and educate them on contemporary issues in the Nigerian capital market “This workshop will be executed in two segments.

One segment will feature a paper presentation on “Overview of the Nigerian Financial System: Focus on the Capital Market” and “Collective Investment Schemes”; while the other segment will feature a Capital Market Investor Clinic, whereby investors/participants will be given the opportunity to interact with staff of SEC and capital market practitioners to ask questions or lay complaints about capital market activities that affect them,” he said.

The SEC boss said there was need to restore investor confidence and improve the participation of retail investors in the market. “The demography of investors in the Nigerian capital market shows that our young population do not participate in the capital market, and only few Nigerians invest in the capital market.

“This situation creates a huge challenge to the growth of our market and the Commission is striving to change the narrative by instilling a fair, transparant and orderly market,” he said.

On her part, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, represented by Director, Home Finance, Mr. Steve Okon, urged SEC to strive to implement capital market ten years plan.

Need to sustain awareness

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said there was need for a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small investors.

He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first time investors, essentially unaware of the workings ponzi scheme. Nigerians must be sceptical of any scheme that requires new investors to pay existing ones.

On what steps could be taken to avoid ponzi and other investment frauds, Eze said: “Whether you are a first-time investor or have been investing for many years, there are some basic questions you should always ask before you commit your hard-earned money to an investment.”

He noted that there were so many investors who might have avoided trouble and losses if they had asked questions from the start and verified the answers with information from independent sources.

Eze said: “When you consider your next investment opportunity, start with these globally accepted five questions: Is the seller licensed? Is the investment registered? How do the risks compare with the potential rewards?

Do I understand the investment? Where can I turn for help?” Last line There is a strong requirement to strengthen regulators’ investor education/awareness function, especially for retail investors and sustain the fight against ponzi in the overall interest of market development.

