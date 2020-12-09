Education

Backlog of 14,307 certificates ready for collection, UniAbuja tells graduates

The University of Abuja has said the certificates of 14,307 persons who graduated from various programmes being run in the university from 1994 till date, was ready for collection.
This came as the university disclosed it has developed an effective and trust worthy virtual teaching system for its students, to ensure the process of teaching and learning was not disrupted presently and in the future.
Vice Chancellor UniAbuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said never again would the university record a backlog of graduates’ certificates.
While appealing to the affected graduates who for one reason or the other were unable to collect their certificates from over the years, he urged them to endeavour to make the sacrifices of coming from far or near to obtain their certificates.
In his words: “This university has finished producing, signing and ready for collection, certificates of all those who have graduated from this university from 1994 up to 2019.
“If you have not collected your results please come to this university your certificates are ready. Forever and ever this will never happen again in this university that people graduate and certificates are not given. This is a leading university and only the best happens in UniAbuja.”
The VC, who noted that the COVID-19 pandemic made the university to make use of its in-house skills and resources to develop a virtual classroom system, said over 5,000 of its students have been receiving virtual lectures with adjunct lecturers, as a means to respect the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

