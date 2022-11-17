Bacteria, viruses and fungi, not cold cause pneumonia infection

…as SCI tasks FG, partners on childhood diseases

Contrary to widely held belief that pneumonia is caused by cold, a Public Health Physician, Dr. Rahmat Odesesan has debunked that claim, saying a variety of organisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, can cause pneumonia. On World Pneumonia Day, Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has however called on the Federal Government and its partners to champion the fight against childhood pneumonia, the largest infectious, killer disease of children under the age of five. The disease is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs.

The air sacs may fill with fluid or pus (purulent material), causing cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing The theme for this year’s World Pneumonia Day, ‘Championing the Fight To Stop Pneumonia,’ is a reminder that urgent action is needed to protect the 700,000 children who are denied the chance to reach their fifth birthday every year. Almost all those deaths are preventable through vaccination, adequate nutrition, access to hand washing and basic health services, including access to oxygen treatment at the primary healthcare level.

However, thousands of children are unable to access the essential health services and treatments, which can tackle pneumonia and save their lives. Even though the government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has demonstrated its commitment towards ending child death from pneumonia, there is a need for greater commitment to sustain the momentum and accelerate progress in the fight against pneumonia, said SCI Nigeria. Globally, at least one child under five dies every 45 seconds from pneumonia. That is more than 700,000 children every year, though it is a largely preventable and treatable disease.

Half of the children around the world are not fully protected from pneumonia with the Pneumococcal (PCV) vaccine and almost a third of all pneumonia deaths across the globe are caused by air pollution. The climate crisis is a child rights crisis and poses a serious threat to children’s health and well-being. The National Pneumonia Control Strategy and Implementation Plan launched by the FMoH in 2020, requires budgetary allocations in order to ensure its full implementation. With pneumonia accounting for 20 per cent of under-five deaths in Nigeria, reducing pneumonia deaths will put Nigeria on track towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 by 2030.

Currently, Nigeria is still below 50 per cent of the required rate for SDG3. According to the Country Director, SCI Nigeria, Famari Barro said, “the unprecedented global climate and economic crisis poses grave threats to children’s health and survival. Our flagship INSPIRING project through our partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has been at the forefront of the fight against pneumonia in Nigeria.

The fight must continue, and government must continue to champion this fight to protect thousands of children who die every year from this killer disease.” The Integrated and Sustained Childhood Pneumonia and Infectious Disease Reduction in Nigeria (INSPIRING) is working to reduce the number of child deaths from pneumonia and other preventable infectious diseases.

The project is supporting the healthcare system in Ikorodu, Lagos and Jigawa States to prevent, detect and treat childhood pneumonia and other childhood illnesses, while strengthening capacity of communities to improve preventive and careseeking behaviours and practices in Jigawa state. Pneumonia can be treated if sick children have access to timely care and treatment.

Sadly, for many children and their families, access to timely essential and life-saving treatments such as oxygen and antibiotics remain the difference between life and death. The good news is pneumonia is no longer a ‘forgotten’ killer disease. On his part, the Chief of Party, INSPIRING Project, SCI Nigeria, Dr. Adamu Isah said, “Evidence from our interventions in Jigawa and Lagos States have confirmed that we know the tools to confront pneumonia and end child deaths.

We have improved the skills of healthcare providers to better detect and treat children with pneumonia and donated highquality and needed equipment and instruments to health facilities for improved quality of care. Our community interventions have improved caregivers and wider community awareness about pneumonia and improved their participation in the quality of healthcare they receive.”

As a matter of urgency and importance, SCI Nigeria is calling on the federal, state, and local governments and partners to prioritide equitable access to primary health care, including prevention through immunisation, prevention and treatment of wasting, and diagnosis and treatment of common causes of illness and death – for every child; keep up the momentum of investing in uninterrupted and sustainable access to oxygen in all healthcare facilities in Nigeria; strengthen essential health and nutrition services and make the needed investment in primary healthcare, inclusive of community- based primary healthcare, to prevent thousands of children from dying from pneumonia and other preventable causes.

Similarly, SCI Nigeria has called on relevant agencies to prioritise, introduce, and scale up access to pneumonia-fighting vaccines such as PCV for all children, especially targeting children suffering from or at risk of severe acute malnutrition and zero-dose children.

In addition, the organisation said the governments and its partners should prioritise the prevention and treatment of severe acute malnutrition and ensure sustainable and adequate funding for nutrition to accelerate a reduction of child deaths from pneumonia and ensure every child has access to life-saving treatment, including antibiotics and oxygen when and where they need it. It added, “Now is the time for the federal, states and local governments to take deliberate steps to leverage COVID-19 oxygen investments and ongoing funding opportunities to keep up the momentum to improve basic oxygen access and use – so no child is left fighting for breath.

