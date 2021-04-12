News Top Stories

Bad blood robbed Egba of June 12 victory –Obasanjo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, blamed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election acclaimed to have been won by the late business mogul and politician, Moshood Kashimawo (MKO) Abiola, on “bad belle” (bad blood).

 

The former president said the annulment had robbed Egbaland (Abeokuta) and indeed Ogun State the rare privilege of having three of its prominent sons occupying the presidential seat at different times till date since independence. Obasanjo and Chief Ernest Shonekan, both from Egbaland in Ogun State had, at different times, ruled as president of Nigeria.

 

While Obasanjo ruled as both military and civilian president, Shonekan was the Head of Interim National Government (ING). Obasanjo disclosed this shortly after his investiture as a Trustee of the prestigious Abeokuta Club, a socio-cultural organisation of Egba people of Ogun State.

 

The former president was honoured alongside Abiola who was awarded a posthumous Vice-Patron of the Club during its 46th President Party held at the secretariat in Abeokuta yesterday. Obasanjo, who recalled that Abiola was his school mate at Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, said he richly deserved the award bestowed on him by the Abeokuta Club.

 

He noted that if not for the cancellation of the June 12, 1993 election, Abiola would have become the third prominent son of the state to have ruled the country. Obasanjo said: “I want to thank the (Abeokuta) club for this honour being bestowed on me and the honour being bestowed on my school mate, MKO Abiola, which he richly deserved.

 

“Kabiyesi, the Alake (of Egbaland) alluded to it. Normally when you win a cup three times, you keep that cup. Isn’t it? If not for bad belle (hatred), Abeokuta would have produced President of Nigeria three times, in which case we should have kept it permanently.

 

“But be that as it may, we have a great heritage and we should be proud of our heritage.” Obasanjo, however, pledged his commitment to the development of the Club, Ogun State, Nigeria and the world.

 

“I want to say this, I will continue to contribute my quota to the development and growth of this club and, by extension, the development and growth of Abeokuta, of Ogun State, of Nigeria, of Africa and, indeed, the of world in whichever way I could,” he said.

 

Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, while presenting the plaque to Obasanjo, described Obasanjo and MKO Abiola as proud sons of Abeokuta, adding that some “bad blood” didn’t allow Abiola become President

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

WTO: 79 countries back Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, quest to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has received a major boost as the entire African continent is now backing her candidacy. “I feel the wind behind my back,” she told a virtual press briefing after the 55-member African Union officially supported her over her sole remaining opponent, Yoo Myung-hee […]
News

Why I want to be NANS President -Olaseinde Adeyinka NEWTON

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Comrade Olaseinde Adeyinka, fondly called NEWTON by his admirers, is a 23-year old former Students Union President (SUG) and a final year Student of Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, Ondo State. In this interview with our correspondent, the activist said his number one priority for running for the apex leadership of the Nigerian […]
News

Stakeholders urge speedy passage of Gender Equality Bill

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Stakeholders at a oneday capacity building workshop on National Gender Policy Implementation in Umuahia, Abia State capital, have expressed worry over Nigeria’s global ranking in gender issues, saying the time had come for the passage of the Gender Equality bill by the National Assembly. Nigeria is said to rank 128 out of 149 countries globally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica