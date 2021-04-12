Bad blood robbed Egba of June 12 victory –Obasanjo

Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, blamed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election acclaimed to have been won by the late business mogul and politician, Moshood Kashimawo (MKO) Abiola, on “bad belle” (bad blood).

The former president said the annulment had robbed Egbaland (Abeokuta) and indeed Ogun State the rare privilege of having three of its prominent sons occupying the presidential seat at different times till date since independence. Obasanjo and Chief Ernest Shonekan, both from Egbaland in Ogun State had, at different times, ruled as president of Nigeria.

While Obasanjo ruled as both military and civilian president, Shonekan was the Head of Interim National Government (ING). Obasanjo disclosed this shortly after his investiture as a Trustee of the prestigious Abeokuta Club, a socio-cultural organisation of Egba people of Ogun State.

The former president was honoured alongside Abiola who was awarded a posthumous Vice-Patron of the Club during its 46th President Party held at the secretariat in Abeokuta yesterday. Obasanjo, who recalled that Abiola was his school mate at Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, said he richly deserved the award bestowed on him by the Abeokuta Club.

He noted that if not for the cancellation of the June 12, 1993 election, Abiola would have become the third prominent son of the state to have ruled the country. Obasanjo said: “I want to thank the (Abeokuta) club for this honour being bestowed on me and the honour being bestowed on my school mate, MKO Abiola, which he richly deserved.

“Kabiyesi, the Alake (of Egbaland) alluded to it. Normally when you win a cup three times, you keep that cup. Isn’t it? If not for bad belle (hatred), Abeokuta would have produced President of Nigeria three times, in which case we should have kept it permanently.

“But be that as it may, we have a great heritage and we should be proud of our heritage.” Obasanjo, however, pledged his commitment to the development of the Club, Ogun State, Nigeria and the world.

“I want to say this, I will continue to contribute my quota to the development and growth of this club and, by extension, the development and growth of Abeokuta, of Ogun State, of Nigeria, of Africa and, indeed, the of world in whichever way I could,” he said.

Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, while presenting the plaque to Obasanjo, described Obasanjo and MKO Abiola as proud sons of Abeokuta, adding that some “bad blood” didn’t allow Abiola become President

