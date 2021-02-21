News

Bad governance cause of insecurity, unemployment –Plateau ex-SSG

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

Former Secretary to the Plateau State Government (SSG), Professor Shedrach Best, has said that the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, insecurity and unemployment in the country is as result of bad governance.

 

Also, he said that Nigerian leaders have neglected their responsibility of training and mentoring the youths for good governance at different levels of the society.

 

Prof Best, who is currently the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Jos, stated this at the weekend while speaking at the Launching of a nongovernmental organisation, Specific Harmonised Ideas for Transformation (SHIFT) Initiative, which held in Jos.

 

He noted that Nigeria at this hard moment needs leadership driven by the principles of good governance to create employment opportunities for the teaming youth and women that constitute over 70 percent of voters.

 

Founder of the SHIFT Initiative Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau said the initiative is a community driven focus which seeks to empower and promote leadership advocacy, training and mentorship for women and youth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We’ve paid N31bn to pensioners, says Oyetola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as gov presents N963m bond certificates to retirees Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday disclosed that his administration has released and paid about N31billion as pensions to all categories of pensioners in the state since 2018. This, according to him, his administration had kept faith with his promises to ensure prompt and adequate payment of […]
News

FCTA mulls total e-government implementation next year

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said that it has perfected plans to implement the e-government master plan of the Federal Government in the year 2021. This indication emerged when the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) Department of the administration rolled out its 2021 work plan.   Acting Director of the Department, Dr. […]
News

Atiku to Nigerians: Don’t allow outlaws hold nation to ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness and outrage over the brutal murder of aides and security details of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha by bandits who attacked his convoy. Reacting to the attack in which a number of other persons were also killed, Atiku explained that the rate at which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica