Bad governance cause of insecurity, unemployment –Plateau ex-SSG

Former Secretary to the Plateau State Government (SSG), Professor Shedrach Best, has said that the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, insecurity and unemployment in the country is as result of bad governance.

Also, he said that Nigerian leaders have neglected their responsibility of training and mentoring the youths for good governance at different levels of the society.

Prof Best, who is currently the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Jos, stated this at the weekend while speaking at the Launching of a nongovernmental organisation, Specific Harmonised Ideas for Transformation (SHIFT) Initiative, which held in Jos.

He noted that Nigeria at this hard moment needs leadership driven by the principles of good governance to create employment opportunities for the teaming youth and women that constitute over 70 percent of voters.

Founder of the SHIFT Initiative Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau said the initiative is a community driven focus which seeks to empower and promote leadership advocacy, training and mentorship for women and youth.

