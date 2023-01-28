Faith

Bad governance eroding impact of Christianity in Nigeria – Catholic Bishop laments

The Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade has lamented that bad governance, ethnic and tribal wars are eroding the impact of Christianity on Nigeria.

Arogundade stated this on Saturday in his sermon at the 25th anniversary of the Canonical Erection of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The cleric called on Nigerians to reject candidates who according to him are “known criminals” that have been implicated by national and international agencies at the polls.

This, he said, would save Nigeria from the trauma of having to deal with the emotional outcome of electing leaders who continue to ravage the country’s commonwealth for their personal gain.

Arogundade urged Nigerians to vote for decent and credible leaders and save the country from imminent collapse.

He lamented that Nigeria has been kept under the control of “corrupt aristocrats who steal our commonwealth to gain power and to control the masses”.

 

