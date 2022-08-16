Metro & Crime

Bad Leadership: Yoruba race paying for abandoning cultural heritage, says Gani Adams

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has chided the Yorubas for abandoning their cultural heritage and living on past glory in the process of promoting the two other major religions in Nigeria.

Adams, who urged the Yorubas to have a rethink and embrace their roots, said that the ancestors are angered and have chosen to express their anger by permitting bad leadership, distortion of security and economic crunch.

On Tuesday at this year’s Ifa Festival in Akute, Ogun State, attended by some leaders including Alakute of Akute Kingdom, Oba Idowu Akindele; Olojodu of Ojodu, Olusegun Benson;

Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, OPU member in Germany, Chief Mark Oyetunde and others, Adams pointed that the Yorubas have the potentials and wherewithal to be the leading race in the world, but need to address the problems that have to do with their tradition and cultural heritage.

He also cited that the Yorubas from Lagos have almost sold out their lands to the Igbos, and in the process given out their birth rights to non-indigenes.

Adams stated: “In the past years, we had the best in leadership. We had the best economy. Those that led us focused more on our well-being and what could impact positively on the society. We had good leaders who loved us. Leaders who feared God and believed that service to humanity was service to God.

“But things changed in the early 70s’ when the two prominent religions took the centre stage and we lost touch with the divine intermediary. Since then, we have lost the essence of our being. The spiritual lapses and missing links have, in all ways, affected our present lives. For instance, Lagos State was once the homes of the big men. It was our pride in the South west.”

 

Our Reporters

