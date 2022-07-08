Bad Road: Stranded Edo commuters appeal to Obaseki

Hundreds of commuters were yesterday stranded for several hours on the Benin-Auchi-Okenne road as a result of the failed portion of the Ekpoma-Agbede axis of the road. They appealed toGovernor Godwin Obaseki to work on the failed portion of the road so as to help commuters moving from one part of the state to another. As at 1pm yesterday, most of the commercial vehicles that left the various parks in the morning from Benin City, going to different parts of Edo North like Auchi, Igarra and environs, were yet to arrive at their destinations while those that left that axis to Benin were yet to arrive.

The journey is usually between two to three hours. The commuters were stranded in about five parks along Akpakpava, Dawson and others going to Edo North. The development led to an increase in transport fares. A driver at Igarra Park, who simply gave his name as John, refused to carry passengers because of the road. “I got to Benin 1.30am this morning from Igarra because of the road. All my colleagues who left Igarra this morning ought to have arrived in Benin, this is 1pm, they areallstranded, allthose wholeftBeninareyettogetto theirdestinations. The roadis blockedinIruekpen, Ekpoma and Agbede.

