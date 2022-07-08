News

Bad Road: Stranded Edo commuters appeal to Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Hundreds of commuters were yesterday stranded for several hours on the Benin-Auchi-Okenne road as a result of the failed portion of the Ekpoma-Agbede axis of the road. They appealed toGovernor Godwin Obaseki to work on the failed portion of the road so as to help commuters moving from one part of the state to another. As at 1pm yesterday, most of the commercial vehicles that left the various parks in the morning from Benin City, going to different parts of Edo North like Auchi, Igarra and environs, were yet to arrive at their destinations while those that left that axis to Benin were yet to arrive.

The journey is usually between two to three hours. The commuters were stranded in about five parks along Akpakpava, Dawson and others going to Edo North. The development led to an increase in transport fares. A driver at Igarra Park, who simply gave his name as John, refused to carry passengers because of the road. “I got to Benin 1.30am this morning from Igarra because of the road. All my colleagues who left Igarra this morning ought to have arrived in Benin, this is 1pm, they areallstranded, allthose wholeftBeninareyettogetto theirdestinations. The roadis blockedinIruekpen, Ekpoma and Agbede.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: CAN declares 3 days national prayers session

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over the wanton killings, kidnappings and loss of properties in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed all churches to embark on a 3-day prayer session for Nigeria. The prayers, which have been directed to commence on Friday, 28th May to Sunday 30th May, in a sober and attitude of mourning, […]
News Top Stories

2023: The President Nigeria needs, by ACF Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Sola Adeyemo, Kenneth Ofoma; Pauline Onyibe, Baba Negedu

Ahead of the 2023 elections, prominent Nigerians and groups have said that the next president of the country must be mentally and physically sound, possessing creative and transformational leadership qualities.   This is not unconnected with the current level of insecurity enveloping the country and the near comatose state of the economy which has impacted […]
News

Harrow Park Golf Club Abuja Hosts Etisalat Cloud Nine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a move to promote home grown music talents and provide exclusive content to its customers, Etisalat Nigeria hosted a section of its high value customers in Abuja to a night of live performances during its unique music event, the Cloudnine sessions. The event, which took place over the weekend at the exclusive lounge of […]

