'Bad roads, bad drivers, bad vehicles major causes of accidents during yuletide season'

Terrible road conditions, unworthy vehicles, unschooled and unskilled road users, and impatience, have been identified as major causes of auto accidents and road carnage, particularly during the ember months.

This was revealed by the General Manager of Lagos State Driving Institute (LASDRI), Mrs. Afusat Tiamiyu, at the commencement of this year’s Ember Months Safety Advocacy Campaign held at Iyana Ipaja Motor Park, Alimosho, recently.

Acting in concert with other traffic management agencies; the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Tiamiyu’s LASDRI, held the safety advocacy campaigns to urgently enlighten motorists on the need to prior prioritize and avoid overspeeding as they journey before, during and after the yuletide season.

Speaking at the event held at the Iyana-Ipaja Motor Park recently, the LASDRI GM said: “The Lagos State Government has empowered LASDRI to compulsory take training to drivers at their various parks so that they can know what is expected of them during and beyond the ember months. We believe that with training, re-training, and recertification of drivers, we will bring the best out of them and get to zero level accident rate which is our target.”

She, therefore, appealed to all drivers to ensure their vehicles are road worthy, their psychological health is stable as well as always exercise patience whenever they are behind the wheels.

 

