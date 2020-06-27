Badagry LGA chairman decries impact of bad roads, checkpoints on tourism

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos State, Segun Onilude, has decried the negative effect that bad roads and activities of the various security agencies at the numerous checkpoints on the Badagry – Seme corridor is having on the tourism activities and economy of the area.

He said despite its vast and rich tourism assets, not much is seen as people avoid the area due to the illegal activities of the security agencies and bad roads. He called for the urgent attention of the federal and state governments in resolving these lingering issues, adding that “no businessman in his right senses would want to do business in these conditions.”

He also lamented the lack of infrastructure to support the tourism potentials of Badagry, insisting that this is yet to reflect structurally in terms of advancements in the community. According to him, “historically and talking about tourism, especially in Lagos States, Badagry is the home of tourism. On the bad roads, Onilude said that when you tell people to come to Badagry, the first thing that comes to their mind is the roads.

