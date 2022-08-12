Badagry Port: Concessionaire promises 250,000 jobs, $54bn revenue

As Lekki Port prepares to take off next month, concessionaire of the newly-approved Badagry Deep Seaport project, Badagry Port Development Limited (BPDL), has said that the project will generate $54 billion revenue and create about 250,000 jobs. The port is expected to compete with Lekki, Tema, Lome and other deep seaports in the West Africa region. The concessionaire added that the project would attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country. The concession is granted to Badagry Port Development Limited (BPDL), wholly owned by Quinn McGrath Marine & Environmental Services Limited (QMMESL), an indigenous maritime investment subsidiary of the Quinn McGrath Group.

Last week, the Federal Executive Council granted concession approval for the development of the $2.56 billion port. A statement by the company noted that the deep seaport would be implemented under a Build- Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) concession structure for 45 years.

It explained: “During the 45-year concession period, the project is estimated to generate $54 billion of revenue, create about 250,000 jobs and attract an immense amount of foreign direct investment into the various support services required to build, operate and maintain the port. The project is in line with government’s goal of making Nigeria the maritime hub for the West and Central African sub-region.

“The concession is granted to Badagry Port Development Limited (BPDL), wholly owned by Quinn McGrath Marine & Environmental Services Limited (QMMESL), an indigenous formidable maritime investment subsidiary of the Quinn McGrath Group.” The company explained that the Badagry port aims to address the expected infrastructure challenges, provide shipping lines and supply chain managers with the best productivity, location, flexibility and cost effectiveness to power the global supply chains of Nigeria’s leading brands.

It added: “BPDL’s vision is that the project will not only bring tremendous benefits to the Badagry axis of Lagos State, but will also rapidly ensure that Nigeria takes its place on the world stage as one of the most advanced nations in the global maritime sector.” The deep seaport will be one of the largest in Africa with 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) of dedicated yard and state-of the art facilities for container, bulk, liquid bulk, roll-on roll-off, general cargo, oil and gas operations support and a barge terminal. Meanwhile, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the approval of $2.5 billion for the development of the seaport in Lagos State has reaffirmed the commitment of President Muhammad Buhari’s philosophy of private sector leadership in its economic development agenda.

In a statement by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO described the Badagry Deep Sea project as a game-changing infrastructural project. It commended the president and his administration for its determination to make a major impact in trade and commerce. Akinsiju said: “We believe that this project will be of great value to Nigeria, in terms of employment generation, increase in port capacity, and as well improve shipping business. Besides, it will ease congestion in Nigerian premier port in Apapa, Lagos and become one of the most modern ports in West Africa and support the growth of commercial operations in the region. “The group urge all stakeholders in the Badagry Deep Sea project to play their assigned roles in line with the rules and regulations guiding the project and work assiduously to ensure its timely delivery, adding that “the Buhari administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for local and foreign investors to thrive.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...