Business

Badagry Port: Concessionaire promises 250,000 jobs, $54bn revenue

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

As Lekki Port prepares to take off next month, concessionaire of the newly-approved Badagry Deep Seaport project, Badagry Port Development Limited (BPDL), has said that the project will generate $54 billion revenue and create about 250,000 jobs. The port is expected to compete with Lekki, Tema, Lome and other deep seaports in the West Africa region. The concessionaire added that the project would attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country. The concession is granted to Badagry Port Development Limited (BPDL), wholly owned by Quinn McGrath Marine & Environmental Services Limited (QMMESL), an indigenous maritime investment subsidiary of the Quinn McGrath Group.

Last week, the Federal Executive Council granted concession approval for the development of the $2.56 billion port. A statement by the company noted that the deep seaport would be implemented under a Build- Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) concession structure for 45 years.

It explained: “During the 45-year concession period, the project is estimated to generate $54 billion of revenue, create about 250,000 jobs and attract an immense amount of foreign direct investment into the various support services required to build, operate and maintain the port. The project is in line with government’s goal of making Nigeria the maritime hub for the West and Central African sub-region.

“The concession is granted to Badagry Port Development Limited (BPDL), wholly owned by Quinn McGrath Marine & Environmental Services Limited (QMMESL), an indigenous formidable maritime investment subsidiary of the Quinn McGrath Group.” The company explained that the Badagry port aims to address the expected infrastructure challenges, provide shipping lines and supply chain managers with the best productivity, location, flexibility and cost effectiveness to power the global supply chains of Nigeria’s leading brands.

It added: “BPDL’s vision is that the project will not only bring tremendous benefits to the Badagry axis of Lagos State, but will also rapidly ensure that Nigeria takes its place on the world stage as one of the most advanced nations in the global maritime sector.” The deep seaport will be one of the largest in Africa with 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) of dedicated yard and state-of the art facilities for container, bulk, liquid bulk, roll-on roll-off, general cargo, oil and gas operations support and a barge terminal. Meanwhile, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the approval of $2.5 billion for the development of the seaport in Lagos State has reaffirmed the commitment of President Muhammad Buhari’s philosophy of private sector leadership in its economic development agenda.

In a statement by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO described the Badagry Deep Sea project as a game-changing infrastructural project. It commended the president and his administration for its determination to make a major impact in trade and commerce. Akinsiju said: “We believe that this project will be of great value to Nigeria, in terms of employment generation, increase in port capacity, and as well improve shipping business. Besides, it will ease congestion in Nigerian premier port in Apapa, Lagos and become one of the most modern ports in West Africa and support the growth of commercial operations in the region. “The group urge all stakeholders in the Badagry Deep Sea project to play their assigned roles in line with the rules and regulations guiding the project and work assiduously to ensure its timely delivery, adding that “the Buhari administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for local and foreign investors to thrive.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
Business

NGX posts N6.58bn gains two days after listing

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shares of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) listed on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a gain of N6.58 billion or 20.74 per cent just two days after being quoted. Findings showed that a total of 1,964,115,918 shares at a listing price of N16.15 per share valued at N31.720 billion were […]
Business

Analysts: Structural, infrastructural challenges impede FDI inflow

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into Nigeria will likely remain low if decisive steps are not taken to tackle the country’s structural and infrastructural challenges, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said in a report released at the weekend.   The analysts, who stated this while commenting on the National Bureau of  Statistics (NBS’) recently released […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Linkage Assurance meets NAICOM’s 50% threshold

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Linkage Assurance Plc said it had met the N5 billion minimum capital requirements as mandated in the segmented recapitalisation exercise of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Addressing the insurance journalists during a training programme in Lagos, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Daniel Braie, who was represented by the firm’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica