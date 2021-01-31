News

Badagry Prime Newspaper celebrates 15 Years of excellence in community journalism

Badagry Prime Newspaper, a locally-oriented, professional news coverage that typically focuses on Badagry neighborhoods, individual suburbs or small towns, Lagos and Nigeria, will host the general public as it celebrates 15 years of excellence in community journalism.

The Publisher, Mr. Felix Godonu disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Godonu said the event, would be organised in form of Town Hall Meeting, where people would bear the mind on theme of the anniversary.

According to him, the theme of the event would be titled “How Have We Served You, Badagry?”.

He said that part of the activities lined up for the 15th year anniversary includes different awards to honour business owners and other organization that had taken Badagry as their home.

“Awards will also be given to best performed political office holders in Badagry Division.

“Also the unveiling of Anniversary Logo will come up on Monday today, 2021, while nomination for the awards will be opened same day and closes on Saturday, Feb.20, 2021.

“The aim of the award which is titled “Badagry Business Awards 2021” is to celebrate the growth and achievements of innovative organizations that are proud to call Badagry their home.

“And to shone light on the success and excellence of Badagry Business Community.

“The Chairman of the ceremony is Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, Member, Federal House of Representatives.

“The Special Guest of Honour is the Lagos State Honorable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho.

” The Royal Father of the Day is His Royal Majesty Aholu (Oba) Dr. Olalekan Sejiro James JP, the
Aholu Henwa of Kweme Kingdom
Kweme Kingdom.”

