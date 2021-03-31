Metro & Crime

Badagry prince convicted for forging late Oba’s land documents

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday convicted and sentenced a Badagry prince, Semasa James, to a oneyear imprisonment for forging documents while administering the estate of his father, the late Oba Afolabi James of Kweme land, Badagry. Semasa, who was charged alongside his Personal Assistant (PA), Afolabi Kazeem, however, got an option of fine. The prince was charged for defrauding his 26 siblings of N500 million inheritance while administering the estate of the late monarch.

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) prosecutor, Mr. Oluwafemi Olabisi, said Semasa had fraudulently converted N500 million property belonging to the late king, between 2000 and 2017 in Lagos. The prosecutor added that Semasa fraudulently sold a property located on Plot 1440, Ilesan mi Street, Itire Road, Surulere, Lagos to a private individual. The convict was accused of illegally leasing another property located on Plot 282, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, to Ecobank Plc.

The prince was arraigned on a seven-count charge of forgery, using false documents and fraudulent disposal of trust property, proffered against him by the SFU. His PA, Kazeem, was also arraigned on a one-charge of receiving stolen property. Delivering judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo found Semasa not guilty of the charges of forgery and fraudulent disposal of trust property, noting that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. Taiwo, however, found the first defendant guilty of three counts bordering on using false documents and sentenced him to one year’s imprisonment on each count which is to run concurrently or an option of N450,000 fine. She said: “Based on the oral and documentary evidence, I find that the prosecution failed to prove the three counts of stealing beyond reasonable doubt.”

