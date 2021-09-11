News

Badagry remains most peaceful community in Nigeria, says Akran

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Akran of Badagry Kingdom, His Majesty, De-Wheno Aholu Menu- Toyi (I), has said that with the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, Badagry still remains a peaceful community. The Akran made this known when he received the members of the Prayer and Support for Nigerian Armed Forces and other Security Agencies, led by Mrs. Ilo Usman, who were in his palace during the week to solicit for the support of the Akran, the district heads and the communities. The Paramount ruler said: “For many years till the present day, Badagry is the most peaceful community that we have in Lagos State and even in Nigeria.

We hardly have issues of insecurity in Badagry and there is no other person than God. “It is good that we have an organisation that is support-ing the military and talking about the security issues in the country and extending it down to the grassroots. “It is good as a traditional institution; we would work with the group to support the military as well and help the society to be a safe place for us.”

The team leader, Mrs. Usman, in her remark said they were in the palace in pursuit of their campaign on attainment of peace in the country and seek for the cooperation of the palace and the community in this regard: “We are here to solicit for the support of His Majesty, one of the reasons why we came here is to ensure that this campaign goes round the communities. The military have been overstretched on the issues related to the security. “These military men have families, and the least we can do as Nigerians is to support them through prayers, we are here to say collectively that we can win this war against the insurgents.”

Our Reporters

