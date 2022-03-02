Badagry seaport: Sanwo-Olu, host communities agree on operational modalities

modalities…targets June for kick off

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and host communities of the proposed Badagry Deep Seaport yesterday reached a consensus on the operational modalities of the project expected to begin 10 years after it was conceived. They reached the agreement at a stakeholders’ meeting and community engagement on the Deep Seaport Project at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Auditorium in Topo, Badagry.

On some of the concerns raised by the communities, particularly the allegations of neglect and delay of the project, Sanwo-Olu promised that work would start in June if ratification can be got from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) by April. The governor assured the communities that the state government would compensate residents for economic losses, including losing their land, farms and sites.

He explained that ratification would be needed to secure the licence, which he said, would be authorised by the NPA. Sanwo-Olu said: “We need to go to Abuja to get a re-ratification because it is the NPA that owns the licence for a port. So, we need to get ratification from Abuja. That process has started and we are praying that before the end of April we will get that ratification.” The communities commended the state government for the project.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...