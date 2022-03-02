News Top Stories

Badagry seaport: Sanwo-Olu, host communities agree on operational modalities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

modalities…targets June for kick off

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and host communities of the proposed Badagry Deep Seaport yesterday reached a consensus on the operational modalities of the project expected to begin 10 years after it was conceived. They reached the agreement at a stakeholders’ meeting and community engagement on the Deep Seaport Project at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Auditorium in Topo, Badagry.

On some of the concerns raised by the communities, particularly the allegations of neglect and delay of the project, Sanwo-Olu promised that work would start in June if ratification can be got from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) by April. The governor assured the communities that the state government would compensate residents for economic losses, including losing their land, farms and sites.

He explained that ratification would be needed to secure the licence, which he said, would be authorised by the NPA. Sanwo-Olu said: “We need to go to Abuja to get a re-ratification because it is the NPA that owns the licence for a port. So, we need to get ratification from Abuja. That process has started and we are praying that before the end of April we will get that ratification.” The communities commended the state government for the project.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Interfaith Dialogue kicks off campaign against spread of COVID-19 in 10 states

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), made up of renowned Christians and Muslims religious leaders in the country, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to stop the community transmission of the deathly COVID- 19 in 10 states of the federation.   Leader of the team, Rev. Dr. Zaka Ahuche Peter, in the company of […]
News

CBN disburses N44bn to deepen textile industry

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has put total disbursement advanced to the cotton, textile and garment sector value chain at over N44 billion. The sum covered between 2019 and 2020. Confirming the figure in Abuja on Tuesday during a meeting with stakeholders, the Governor, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the funds and other interventions […]
News

Watch top Nollywood, Kiddies, Telenovela content at affordable cost on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pay-TV provider, StarTimes has introduced a new consumer incentive drive that brings more top content to subscribers at no extra cost. The promo tagged, ‘more value, same price’ which kicks off on September 1 will see active basic and smart subscribers having access to three extra channels that are exclusive to StarTimes topmost plan. These […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica