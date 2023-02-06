News

Badagry stakeholders hold rally to back Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the general election, stakeholders in businesses in Badagry have organised a victory rally in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The rally at the weekend took off at the popular Badagry roundabout where the stakeholders and the supporters of the party moved in different buses with Tinubu’s posters and flyers. Speaking during the rally, the chairman of the business stakeholders, Alhaji Sulaiman Momoh, said the rally was to show their total support for Asiwaju, Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of APC in the coming general elections.

He said: “We, the business stakeholders in Badagry decided to hold the rally to let Nigerians know that we are in support of Asiwaju and other candidates of APC in Lagos. “We are holding the rally so that people should know that businessmen in Badagry mean well for the betterment of Nigeria, Lagos and Badagry. “Since 1999, Badagry had been neglected. The government does not believe that we are existing here.

“We look like a desert to them. But today, we are holding this rally to prove that we in Badagry are in full support of Asiwaju, Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in Lagos and Badagry. “We tagged the rally as ‘Never Happen Before’ because this is the first time business stakeholders in Badagry will pull heads together to organize this kind of rally.

 

