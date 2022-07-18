Badagry youths block Gbaji-Owode-Apa road in protest

Youths in Badagry, Lagos State, yesterday blocked the Gbaji-Owode-Apa road, protesting the deplorable state of the road which had been approved for reconstruction since 2018 by the Federal Government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) which monitored the protest reported that youths in their hundreds blocked the expressway preventing motorists and motorcycle riders from plying the road. They appealed for the speedy completion of the road. The leader of the protesting youth, Mr David Aladeotan, said the road was approved for reconstruction in 2018 and awarded to one SmithCrown Construction Ltd. According to Aladeotan, from 2018 till date the contractor has not covered one kilometer of the whole project which is about 13km “We have consulted our representatives at both the House of Representatives, Abuja, Mr Babatunde Hunpe and the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Ibrahim Layode and other stakeholders over the project. “The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, is responsible for financing, constructing, and maintaining this class of roads. “In less than a year now, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will come to an end, we have to come out to appeal to him and Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister for Works and Housing, to fix the road. “We can no longer rely on the assurance from our lawmakers and others that it will be fixed, this is almost five years now and the contractor has not completed one kilometer,” he said. Aladeotan called on Fashola to reaward the contract of the project to competent construction company, adding that the contractor had been visible to the people in the area. Another youth, Mr Oluwasegun Adande, a resident of Apa community said that the deplorable state of the road had affected socioeconomic and academic activities of the people living in the area. “Many business opportunities have been lost due to the state of the road as the road leads to many West Africa countries including Republic of Benin, Ghana, Togo and Mali. “Even students that are going to school in Badagry are not finding things easy as transport fare has increased from N100 to N500 from Owode to Badagry

