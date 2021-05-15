News

Badagry youths decry effect of bad road on tourism business

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

Badagry youths have lamented the effect the porous state of Badagry Expressway is having on the development and promotion of business in the council, calling on both the federal and states government to urgently come to the rescue of the people by fixing the road, which they identified as the greatest impediment to their economic survive.

This development was made known during a town hall meeting held in the town on the theme: ‘Badagry in the face of modern development; beyond the talks,’ which was part of celebrating 15 years anniversary of Badagry Prime, a community – based newspaper. One of the youths, Engr. Kola Ige, who is based in the United States, stated that: “To invest in the area of tourism or doing business in Badagry, its greatest impediment is infrastructure.

“I have a company in the United States of America that has clients that are dying to come to Badagry. We have places in the United States that do not have as much history as Badagry, but they are making billions in U.S. dollars on tourism, there is a lot of history here that should be making a lot of money but it is impossible here.” Besides, he decried the slow pace of the ongoing Badagry Expressway construction, saying that: “Infrastructural development of Lagos Badagry Expressway as far as Seme border, the quality of the work is good, but the speed is so slow.

“Right now the way it is simply done, the only completed part of the road is a stretch of 1.5 kilometre, if you do a basic mathematics for a 42 kilometre road that runs from Agbara to Seme, it is going to take about 25 years for that road to be completed. And you know Nigeria; it could be abandoned at any particular point”. The Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Solomon Bonu, spoke on the revitalization of some of the tourist attractions and infrastructure in Badagry, stating that the state governor, Babajide Sanwu – Olu, is committed to transforming Badagry to a first choice tourist destination.

The representative of Badagry Constituency 11, House of Assembly, Mr. Sentoji David, advised Badagry youths to take their professions even as he commended Felix Godonu, who is the editor-in-chief of Badagry Prime Newspaper, for his devotion to his business. Godonu said that: “Our gathering here today is to chart the much needed action plan for the development of badagry; also, I seize this opportunity to inform you that your number one Community newspaper, Badagry Prime will continue to be a platform for actualization of the badagry development plan, with your cooperation.”

