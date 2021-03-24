News

Badaru: APC Convention holds June

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The Chairman of the APC Contact/Strategy Committee and Governor of  Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, has declared that the National Convention of the party would hold in June.

Badaru disclosed this yesterday at the National Secretariat of the party after the inauguration of the Committee, just as the Caretaker Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, said the party was working to govern for 32 years. Responding to a question on whether the National Convention of APC would hold in June,

 

Badaru said: “It is very feasible. I know the national Caretaker Committee is committed to delivering in June.

 

And we will support them and do whatever it takes to make sure we deliver by June.”

