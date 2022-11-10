Business

BAFI Awards: LAPO wins Microfinance Bank of 2022

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited (LAPO MfB), a premium microfinance institution in Nigeria, has won the “Microfinance Bank of the Year” 2022. LAPO MfB won the award at the 10th Businessday Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards event, which was held recently in Lagos.

According to a statement by Oluremi Akande, Head, Communications and Branding, LAPO MfB has won this award category for the 9th consecutive time. Akande said that it was a recognition of LAPO’s industry leadership and its consistency in the delivery of its core mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households.

“Over the years, we have been supporting such low-income households through the provision of responsive financial services and social interventions impacting lives and communities in a sustainable manner. “This award is dedicated to our loyal clients, resilient and committed staff, board and management for providing sound and strategic leadership in line with the vision of the institution,” he said. He added that LAPO MfB remained committed to its over 30 years mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households and owners of micro small medium enterprises in a sustainable way.

 

