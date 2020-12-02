Business

BAFI: Fidelity Bank wins Commercial Bank of the Year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

●Okonkwo bags CEO of the Decade Award

 

Fidelity Bank Plc at the weekend clinched the award for Commercial Bank of the Year at the 2020 edition of BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held in Lagos.
The bank won the award in recognition of its support for economic activities in the real sectors of the Nigerian economy, particularly for its consistency in enhancing the development and competitiveness of Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Receiving the award on behalf of the bank at the presentation ceremony, which took place at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Fidelity Banks’s Executive Director, Corporate Bank, Mr. Obaro Odeghe, dedicated it to the bank’s teeming customers, whom he said were central to the bank’s overall strategic intent.
“The reward for hard work they say is more work. We are encouraged to continue to do more for the benefits of our customers and the overall economy,” he stated.
Also, on the night, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, was honored as the banking sector CEO of the Decade for “transforming Fidelity Bank into one of the fastest growing and most trusted financial services brands in Nigeria.”
The organisers specifically noted some of his key achievements to include the rebranding project, which drove an increased youth appeal; revamping of the bank’s performance management culture to instill a culture of performance; technology refresh and digital  transformation in furtherance of the digital retail strategy he implemented.
Leveraging on the realigned and repositioned operating structures, reenergised workforce and a more appealing brand, the bank recorded a consistent growth in financial performance under his leadership.
Specifically, PBT grew of 236% from N9.0bn to N30.4bn in 2019; RoE rose from 5.5 per cent to 13.3 per cent; Customer Deposits grew by 68 per cent billion to N312.1bn. Other notable achievements of the Fidelity CEO include Net Loans and Advances growth of 174 per cent from N426.1 billion to N1,165.8 billion; Customer Base increase by 121 per cent from 2.4 million to 5.3 million and Digital Banking penetration improvement from 1.0 per cent to 50.1 per cent, accounting for 28.4 per cent of total fee income.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

EndSARS: Civil society group condemns palliative hoarding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says act scandalous The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has described the recent hoarding of palliatives meant for indigent Nigerians following the outbreak of coronavirus as scandalous. The group in a statement made available to New Telegraph is, therefore, calling for accountability and transparency in the disbursement of the items. It noted that the […]
Business

Export: Foreign liners vie for Nigeria’s N1.7trn export cargoes

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Hapag-Lloyd and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) are in stiff compentition to grab Nigeria’s 1.19million tonnes of exports valued at N1.7trillion ($3.89billion) at the seaports.   The export includes sesame seed, soybeans, cocoa and cashew.   Findings revealed that Hapag-Lloyd had opened a new office in Lagos to create further growth and help exporters to ferry […]
Business

Wema Bank’s initiatives to address customers’ needs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Wema Bank said that the number of schemes it recently embarked on was aimed at addressing the demands of its different customer base in these peculiar times.   The bank recently announced the opening of a new branch in Oregun, Lagos, as it continues its strategic expansion to meet the demands of customers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: