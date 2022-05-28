Bago wins Niger APC governorship primaries

House of Representatives member, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency, Hon Umar Bago, has won the Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary held on Friday. He polled 540 votes to defeat 9 other aspirants. Our Correspondent gathered that Delegates from Shiroro Local Government Area could not vote. Announcing the result, Alhaji Nasiru Ibrahim, Chairman, Niger state gubernatorial primaries committee, said the total number of votes cast was 1,049 with 11 invalid votes. Ibrahim said Umar Bago polled 540 votes to defeat Mohammed Idris Malagi who scored 386 votes followed by Sani Ndanusa who scored 84 votes.

