Bago wins Niger APC governorship primaries

House of Representatives member, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency, Hon Umar Bago, has won the Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary held on Friday. He polled 540 votes to defeat 9 other aspirants. Our Correspondent gathered that Delegates from Shiroro Local Government Area could not vote. Announcing the result, Alhaji Nasiru Ibrahim, Chairman, Niger state gubernatorial primaries committee, said the total number of votes cast was 1,049 with 11 invalid votes. Ibrahim said Umar Bago polled 540 votes to defeat Mohammed Idris Malagi who scored 386 votes followed by Sani Ndanusa who scored 84 votes.
Related Articles
Nigeria yet to recover from civil war wounds – Kukah
Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that the country was yet to recover from the wounds of the civil war, 51 years after. This was as Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, reiterated calls for an amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Both Kukah […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyetola releases N1.644bn for payment of pension, gratuities
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the sum of N1, 644,000,000 for the payment of outstanding pension and gratuities to retired civil servants in the state. A release signed by the Head of the state’s civil service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, the sum of N508, 000,000 was approved for the payment of retired civil servants […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: ‘S’East deserves APC presidential ticket’
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former governorship candidate in Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, has urged the ruling party to zone its presidential ticket to the South East, saying it is the turn of the geo-political zone to produce the next president. This is as Nwosu further […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)