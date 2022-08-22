News

Bagos to Nigerian Youths: Reject vote-buying

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti- Corruption and a member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Dachung Bagos, has urged Nigerian youths to reject vote-buying in the 2023 general election and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for peace and development of the country.

 

Bagos urged the youth to obtain their PVCs, vote PDP and protect their votes and ensure they count after the election. The lawmaker disclosed this at the weekend during the inauguration of the stadium pavilion and volleyball court constructed by him at Du community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State to encourage sports activities among the youth.

 

 

He described the youth  as the “heartbeat of sports and political activities” and urged them to work hard to take back the country in 2023.

 

“We must get our PVCs, vote massively for PDP and ensure that our votes count in the 2023 elections. As Nigerian youths, we must resist all forms of vote buying to take back Nigeria from the hands of those who are destroying the country.”

 

Bagos, who is also the PDP House of Representatives flag bearer for the aforementioned constituency, said he would continue to pursue legislative activities that would empower and equip the next generation. He urged the youth to venture into sports activities to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country

 

