Bagudu approves N2.4billion for constituency projects

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of (N2.4billion) two billion four hundred million naira for constituency projects in the state. The projects are to be executed under various ministries, departments and agencies in fulfillment of the policy thrust of the incumbent administration of provision of dividends of democracy to the people.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Government House Birnin Kebbi, the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Usman Kangiwa explained that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has mandated members of the State House of Assembly to identify important projects in their constituencies for submission to appropriate ministries for his approval.

