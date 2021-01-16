News

Bagudu approves N2.4billion for constituency projects

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of (N2.4billion) two billion four hundred million naira for constituency projects in the state. The projects are to be executed under various ministries, departments and agencies in fulfillment of the policy thrust of the incumbent administration of provision of dividends of democracy to the people.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Government House Birnin Kebbi, the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Usman Kangiwa explained that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has mandated members of the State House of Assembly to identify important projects in their constituencies for submission to appropriate ministries for his approval.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Thousands of empty seats at Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff. Trump ignored health warnings to hold his first rally […]
News

Tears as first female combat helicopter pilot, Arotile, goes home

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Tears flowed freely Thursday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, as the body of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, was committed to mother earth. Arotile, who broke the record as the first female combat helicopter pilot the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ever produced since its establishment on April 18, 1964, was laid to rest at […]
News

Gbajabiamila expresses sadness over Odekunle’s death

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the demise of Nigeria’s first professor of criminology, Femi Odekunle. Gbajabiamila said with Odekunle’s death, Nigeria had lost one of her finest scholars who toiled to give his best to the country’s education sector. He said the renowned professor, who until […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica